An international team of scientists trialled a new approach to passivating defects in perovskite solar cells. Using a tailored arrangement of atoms, the team was able to overcome challenges related to the formation of a two-dimensional perovskite layer on top of the active cell material, and reach 21.4% conversion efficiency for a 26cm² active area, which they claim as a record for a perovskite device of this size.While the potential for perovskite solar cells to reach high conversion efficiencies at low production costs is well known, there is still a wealth of different device structures and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...