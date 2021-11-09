Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - ArtPunks NFT collection brings value and awareness to historical art through the CryptoPunks on the Solana blockchain.

It is not everyday a Picasso can be seen hanging on a wall in a house, but today is not every other day. Today is a day where a digital Picasso is just as valuable, if not more than the original. A day where digital art is selling for more than a Warhol at Christie's auction house in New York City. The same digital art piece that outbid historical paintings by classical artists from the past by millions of dollars. ArtPunks blurs the digital and tangible lines, bringing 'pizzazz' to CryptoPunks and the Solana metaverse.

Many have doubted the digital space known as the crypto-industry. These same folks have wondered how anything related to crypto could cross over into the real world. Few have taken the leap of faith into the crypto space, but those few who have jumped, have thrived. One of those thriving teams are the ArtPunks. A unique collection of NFTs inspired by most famous works in art history available on the Solana markets Magic Eden and DigitalEyes.

The ArtPunks NFT collection brings recognition to the value of art and to those who created it. They have made it their mission to combine historical works of art with the iconic OG of NFT collections, the CryptoPunks. This 10,000 algorithmically generated collection is created by neural artistic style transfer that represents the past and the future all in one. Each ArtPunk pays tribute to a wide range of artists including famous works by the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Leonardo Da Vinci and many other artists from distant and current.

Two hundred and fifty art pieces from the most remarkable artists create ArtPunk NFTs with the help of Artificial Intelligence. At the forefront is the detailed metadata in the Solana Network. This data provides the name of the painting, the painting's original title, the artist's name, the artist's nationality, the art movement, the painting type, the painting year, the CryptoPunk's rank, attributes, and many other points, as well as its ArtPunk Rank.

ArtPunks contribute to the increasing popularity of Solana NFTs, CryptoPunks Parody, AI, and artistic expression. There have been some exciting additions to the project since minting, including automatic staking rewards. Profit-sharings, along with inspiring a deeper appreciation of Art, the development team has built a roadmap to give back to their fantastic community. Each Artpunks NFT holder earns 5% royalties resulting in passive income depending upon the number of Artpunks they hold. They reward ArtPunks holders who hold more than just one ArtPunk with achievements in free NFTs. For example if users collect 5 ArtPunks from the Surrealist movement users are rewarded with an achievement.

The most exciting announcement for Artpunks since their launch on the Solana blockchain is the launch of their second drop called the Frames that came out in November. The Frames collection is not exclusive to only ArtPunks holders. Still, they do emphasize that if users hold an original ArtPunks NFT, users can unlock more achievements in their roadmap, including an additional 3% royalty by holding one of their Frames. In addition to their newest drop, and the most innovative plans to the crypto space to date, ArtPunks will launch their Virtual Reality Art Gallery in early 2022. This VR art gallery will allow holders to view their ArtPunks NFT and Frames within the digital walls of a private metaverse.

Individuals will not want to miss out on what is in store for the ArtPunks. This unique collection is available for purchase exclusively on the Solana network. Individuals who love digital art and have a knack for owning unique NFTs representing a symbolic piece of history are encouraged to check out ArtPunks NFT collection here. Please stay updated on their latest announcements to access more rewards through their discord and Twitter accounts.

