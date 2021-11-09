Regulatory News:

The Vicat group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced its financial communication agenda for 2022.

Event Date 2021 full year sales and results February 15th, 2022 after market closing Annual General Meeting April 13th, 2022 2022 first quarter sales May 4th, 2022 after market closing 2022 half year results July 27th, 2022 after market closing 2022 nine-month sales November 7th, 2022 after market closing

ABOUT VICAT

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to a family industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

