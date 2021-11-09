Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Frankfurt
09.11.21
17:19 Uhr
29,520 Euro
+0,270
+0,92 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.11.2021 | 18:17
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom [Tigo] launches the first Maestr@s Conectad@s Congress of Latin America

Millicom [Tigo] launchesthe first Maestr@s Conectad@s Congress of Latin America

Featuring several Latin American experts, the first edition of the Congress will focus on the future of education and the different approaches to humanize technology

Luxembourg, November9, 2021 - Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services operating under the TIGObrand in Latin America, is launching the first Maestr@s Conectad@s Congress (Connected Teachers Congress), where experts from five countries in Latin America will discuss the new challenges in education and how digital tools can make the work of educators easier and more effective.

Maestr@s Conectad@s is one of Millicom's flagship social impact programs within its ESG strategy, which aims to promote digital inclusion and literacy. Since this program launched in 2020 in partnership with Ministries of Education, UNICEF, and AHYU, Millicom's TIGO operations have trained more than 250,000 teachers from nine countries and provided them with practical tools and soft skills training to adapt to the needs of virtual teaching. Countries include: Bolivia, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Honduras, and Guatemala.

The purpose of the first edition of the Congress is to share the outlooks on the future of education, as well as the different approaches to humanize technology, a key concept of Maestr@s Conectad@s. The event will feature several renowned international experts in the field of education, including César Lozanoand Alejandra Huertafrom Mexico, Lucrecia Pratand Germán Beinesfrom Argentina, Luis Bretelfrom Peru, Josué Moyafrom Colombia, and Lourdes Jiménezfrom Spain.

"We want the Congress to be an educational milestone where the progress and growth that has been achieved during the different versions of Maestr@s Conectad@s are consolidated through the special expert guests and the entire experience of the community," said Karim Lesina, EVP, Chief External Affairs Officerat Millicom. "With the digital wave caused by the COVID-19 pandemic leading to more e-learning and online schooling, there has been an accelerated need for connectivity and digital educational tools, and Millicomhas acted on its commitment to support education in the communities we serve through technology and various training programs like this one."

The first Congress of Maestr@s Conectad@s of Latin America is free to attend, only requiring a registration and digital certificate to participate. The meeting will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook on November 10 and 11, from 4:00 p.m. (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala), 5:00 p.m. (Colombia, Panama and Miami), 6:00 p.m. (Bolivia) and 7:00 p.m. (Paraguay).

  • Register here. (https://bit.ly/congreso-mc)

To access the two days of the First Congress of Connected Teachers of Latin America, visit the following links:

  • Wednesday, November 10 (https://youtu.be/CIrTUC_o-C0)
  • Thursday, November 11 (https://youtu.be/z-au6qKmyGw)

For more information, send a WhatsApp messageor join the Telegram group.

To learn more, visit Millicomor AYHU.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director, Corporate Communications
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager, Digital Media & Communications
+1 305-929-5417
press@millicom.com

 Investors:
Michel Morin, VP, Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com



Sarah Inmon, Director, Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • PR_Millicom Tigo launches the Maestr@s Conectad@s Congress of Latin America _110921 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3da0c516-f333-41dd-b596-0de8c50bebf4)

