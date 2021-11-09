Next-generation 7050X and 7060X delivers two times the performance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in data-driven networking, today announced the next generation of the widely deployed 7050X and 7060X Series, providing performance and cost benefits for customers of all sizes as they transition to 400G networks.

Arista Expanded 400G Series (Graphic: Business Wire)

The introduction of the 7050X4 and expansion of the 7060X Series, combined with the Arista 7280R3 7800R3, provides a holistic and consistent solution for 400G at every tier of the network and delivers 400G for everyone, while leveraging Arista EOS for single image consistency. The new products accelerate the delivery of next-generation networks for media and entertainment, streaming video, storage and in collapsing network tiers to improve performance and lower complexity.

Driving Performance for Cloud

Introduced at OCP 2021, the all new Arista 7388X5 continues the modular system innovation from the 7368X4 and is compliant to the OCP Minipack2 specifications, doubling performance with 30% improved power efficiency. The Arista's 7388X5 shares Meta's Minipack2 goals of a choice of form factor that supports high density 200G and 400G links. Arista offers a choice of operating systems with enhancements and supports additional use cases with operational efficiency benefits that simplify cloud network designs.

The Arista 7060X5 systems are the highest density 400G options for leaf-spine architectures, offering next-generation performance at the lowest power consumption and leverages the latest Broadcom 25.6Tbps silicon. With up to 64 ports of 400G in 2U, the 7060DX5-64S delivers 10.6Bpps that can be flexibly used in 100G, 200G and 400G environments.

"We are seeing customers of all sizes show interest in the next generation of 400G systems that provide incremental improvements without sacrificing backward compatibility. The Arista 7050X4 and 7358X4 are the latest in the long line of systems built around the Broadcom Trident chipsets that have delivered 20 times the performance increases over the last 10 years," said Anshul Sadana, Chief Operating Officer at Arista Networks.

Bringing 400G Innovation to the Enterprise

The 7050X4 provides rich and consistent features and key enhancements for instrumentation and telemetry while increasing performance and lowering cost Gb. The 7050X4 Series 32 x 400G and 7358X4 Series 128 x 100G 32 x 400G systems enable large enterprise and service provider customers to unlock the potential of 400G. The new systems provide a smooth evolution to higher performance without disruption to existing architectures and increase network capacity by 4 times over the previous generation. All parts of the 7358X4 are field replaceable, simplifying deployment and leveraging the same common equipment and modules as the Arista 7368X4 Series, accelerating the migration to 400G data center networks with up to 32 ports of 400G in 4RU with pay-as-you-grow flexibility.

The 7050X4 and 7358X4 feature:

Enhanced network telemetry to detect and address congestion hotspots in real time

Traffic management enhancements tuned for RoCE and NVMEoF workloads

Support for 10G to 400G to ease the transition to higher performance compute

Pricing and Availability

The new 7050X4 and 7358X4 are available in Q1 2022. The 7050X4 is available in a choice of two port configurations supporting 32 ports of 400G OSFP or QSFP-DD in 1RU. The 7358X4 modular system provides a choice of 25G, 100G and 400G ports.

Arista 7060X5 and 7388X5 doubles performance from the 7060X4 and 7368X4 in a choice of form factors:

64 x 400G in 2U fixed or 128 x 200G in 4U modular systems

- Increase network radix by a factor of 2 or allow the migration to 200G

The 7388X5 and 7060X5 will be available in 1H 2022, with customer testing currently in progress. Pricing starts at $1800 400G.

To learn more about the latest innovations in 400G, register here for our webinar on December 9th, 2021.

Read more about this announcement in Vice President, Cloud, Platform Product Management and Systems Engineering Martin Hull's blog here.

About Arista

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, NetDL and AVA are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Arista's products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

