

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Tuesday that this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.444 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.



Last month, the Treasury sold $38 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.584 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $ 56 billion worth of three-year notes also attracted below average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday.



