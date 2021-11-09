Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) today announced that Katherine Hawkins, VCIF's Portfolio Manager, will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. VCIF's Portfolio Manager, Katherine Hawkins, will review the company's strategy in whole residential mortgage notes and how it seeks to offer attractive income and capital appreciation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 17th at 12:30PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/w/83716240549

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) is an NYSE-listed closed-end fund that seeks monthly income by investing primarily in performing non-agency residential whole loans secured by real estate. As a secondary strategy the Fund aims to provide total return by acquiring performing residential loans at a discount to the unpaid principal balance (UPB). VCIF realizes capital gains as loans are paid off before maturity.

