Ashley Black Launches New All-in-One Fascial Tool That May Be the Solution for Turkey Neck, Crows' Feet and Aging Skin

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Every year, an average of 6 million Botox treatments are administered to help people with smooth wrinkles and retain their youthful appearances. Today, the so-called vampire facial is still a trending method of simulating collagen production through micro-needling and the introduction of platelet-rich plasma into the skin.



Stem cells are a hot topic in the quickly-growing skincare industry. In 2021, the skincare market saw the stem cell treatment market valued at around $10.24 billion, and by 2028, that market is expected to grow to $18.41 billion.

Not all high-value treatments are the same, and people often look for at-home remedies and treatments that they can use themselves. The rise in the use of jade face rollers and tools that roll over the fascia are testament to that.

This new tool disrupts the beauty and skincare industry as a new way to address the connective tissues, or fascia, where the stem cell reservoirs reside. Researchers have shown that by palpating the stem cell reservoirs, it's possible to release stem cells into the skin and encourage tighter, more youthful skin.

It's important to note why palpating the fascia matters. The fascia is an uninterrupted viscoelastic tissue layer in the body, and this layer makes up the collagen matrix. Though people associate fascia with face treatments, it actually penetrates all parts of the body. By stimulating it and increasing blood flow, more collagen can be released, and the skin can receive a larger burst of nutrients.

The fascia can become damaged and may pull the skin into wrinkles, and it may scar and leave unusual textures that age a person's appearance. Fascia can also hold fat in pockets, which gives some people the appearance of a turkey neck or jowl. The blasting action of this tool can spot reduce fat, which is unique to the OMGBlaster system [1]

By regenerating [1] the tissues below the skin's surface, the skin may become smoother, since the fascia is what feeds the skin. The Ashley Black company is essentially approaching the skin, by restoring the layers of tissue below the skin. And the new OMGBlaster addresses the issues fascia faces.

Ashley Black has been awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year award for Health and Beauty by the American Business Association 2020. And for good reason, the company is the first to design fascial tools to specifically address the underlying fascia. This is an all-new vantage point and way of approaching the care of the face. The OMGBlaster is a non-invasive, affordable, home skin care tool, with results that rival and sometimes surpass expensive and invasive treatments.

What makes the OMGBlaster so different from other tools? The OMGBlaster has five attachments that all do something different during the skincare routine. These five tools include:

The Single Claw Tip is designed to deeply massage into the fascia tissue to stimulate the release of stem cells. It may be used directly on the fine lines and wrinkles of the face. The Mini Nugget Trigger Point Tip is a specially designed acupressure tip that presses deep into the fascia tissue simulating deep needle acupuncture without perferating the skin. The Bunny Tip Fine Line Eraser is designed to palpate or "blast" lip lines and crows' feet. The Skin Invigorating Tip is made of silicone and designed to deeply massage the skin. Used with the patented Blaster Oil, infused with thermogenic technology, the tip can reduce fat and stimulate temporary blood flow to surface layers of the skin. The Lymphatic Flusher Tip is designed to move toxins from the skin after using the entire OMGBlaster system.

An estimated 100,000 people were on the waitlist for Ashley Black's first fascial tool, and the OMGBlaster is expected to outperform.

Black is launching the OMGBlaster at a 30% discount to early bird customers. Sign up https://www.ashleyblackguru.com/products/omgblaster

