

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):



-Earnings: -$21.64 million in Q3 vs. $5.87 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.42 in Q3 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.89 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.54 per share -Revenue: $270.84 million in Q3 vs. $294.28 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.132 - $1.142 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $1.73 - $1.83



