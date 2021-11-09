

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):



-Earnings: $13.72 million in Q3 vs. -$6.70 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.80 in Q3 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $27.09 million or $1.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.04 per share -Revenue: $64.84 million in Q3 vs. $41.85 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 - $6.05 Full year revenue guidance: $265 - $275 Mln



