

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tidewater Inc. (TDW):



-Earnings: -$26.26 million in Q3 vs. -$37.93 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.64 in Q3 vs. -$0.94 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tidewater Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$24.0 million or -$0.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.55 per share -Revenue: $92.40 million in Q3 vs. $86.47 million in the same period last year.



