

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $43 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ashland Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $591 million from $529 million last year.



Ashland Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $54 Mln. vs. $46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $591 Mln vs. $529 Mln last year.



