

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,510-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation after several days of gains, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the property stocks.



For the day, the index collected 8.37 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,507.00 after trading between 3,489.04 and 3,514.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 18.27 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 2,436.24.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.22 percent, while Bank of China added 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank gained 0.52 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.47 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.35 percent, Jiangxi Copper rose 0.26 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) sank 0.73 percent, Yanzhou Coal plunged 3.33 percent, PetroChina retreated 1.62 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 0.98 percent, Huaneng Power spiked 1.72 percent, China Shenhua Energy tumbled 1.72 percent, Gemdale climbed 1.14 percent, Poly Developments slid 0.24 percent, China Vanke fell 0.49 percent and Bank of Communications and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and spent the entire session in the re easing from record closing highs.



The Dow skidded 112.24 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 36,319.98, while the NASDAQ lost 95.81 points or 0.60 percent to close at 15,886.54 and the S&P 500 fell 16.45 points or 0.35 percent to end at 4,695.25.



Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Tuesday amid rising hopes about the outlook for energy demand after the United States lifted travel restrictions to several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $2.22 or 2.7 percent at $84.15 a barrel.



The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as some traders cashed in on the recent strength in the markets.



Economic news may begin to attract increased attention, as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start to begin raising interest rates. The Fed has announced plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases but signaled that it will not be in a hurry to raise rates.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in October.



Closer to home, China will release October data for consumer prices later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 0.7 percent yearly gains in September. Producer prices are expected to spike 12.4 percent on year, up from 10.7 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

