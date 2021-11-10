

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that they have requested to amend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization for a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to include all individuals 18 years of age and older.



The amendment request was based on results from a Phase 3 randomized, controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 30-µg booster dose of the vaccine, which enrolled more than 10,000 participants during a period when the Delta variant was the prevalent strain.



The trial results showed that a booster dose administered to individuals who previously received the Pfizer-BioNTech primary two-dose series demonstrated a relative vaccine efficacy of 95% when compared to those who did not receive a booster.



A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized by the FDA for emergency use after completion of a primary series in individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19, and individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2, as well as eligible individuals who have completed primary vaccination with a different authorized COVID19 vaccine.



A booster dose of the vaccine is approved in the European Union and authorized/approved in other countries for individuals 18 years of age and older based on previously submitted safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data, with recommendations for populations varying based on local health authority guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de