

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple said Tuesday that it has elected Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, to its board.



Apple noted that Gorsky will bring decades of experience in corporate leadership and health technologies, and a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams around the world.



Johnson & Johnson said in August that its vice chairman, Joaquin Duato, would become chief executive officer of the company on 3rd January 2022, with Chairman and chief executive officer Alex Gorsky transitioning to executive chairman.



