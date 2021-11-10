Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
Supported by accelerating demand for innovative, high-performance materials, in an environment marked by strong inflation of raw materials and supply chain disruptions, Group EBITDA rose by a significant 54.4% year-on-year, and is well above the pre-Covid level of 2019. This performance reflects in particular the evolution in the Group's profile towards Specialty Materials and its unique positioning to provide technological solutions that address the major challenges linked to sustainable development.
- Group sales of €2.4 billion, up, at constant scope and currency, nearly 30% versus 2020 and approximately 17% versus 2019:
- Accelerating demand for cutting-edge and sustainable solutions, notably in batteries, material lightweighting and design, high-performance bonding and more environmentally friendly products
- Solid growth in volumes (+5.3% versus Q3'20) in an operating context marked by the shortage of an increasing number of raw materials and logistics constraints in Asia and the United States
- In a context of strong raw materials and energy inflation, significant increase in selling prices (+23.8% versus Q3'20), reflecting the Group's initiatives to adapt to the situation, as well as an improved product mix
- EBITDA of €474 million, up by a strong 54.4% compared to Q3'20, and EBITDA margin of close to 20%, a record level for a third quarter:
- Specialty Materials' EBITDA up 57.1% to €421 million, with growth across all segments, and well above the pre-Covid level (+34.9% versus Q3'19)
- Intermediates' EBITDA of €74 million, benefiting from favorable market conditions that more than offset the negative scope effect related to the PMMA divestment
- Adjusted net income multiplied by 2.4 at €258 million, representing €3.44 per share
- Net debt of €1.255 billion (including €700 million in hybrid bonds), representing 0.8x last-twelve-months EBITDA, integrating a recurring cash flow (1) of €236 million
- New step in the strategy to refocus on Specialty Materials with the acquisition of Ashland's performance adhesives business on 31 August
- Full-year targets significantly raised again: for 2021, Arkema is now targeting growth of at least 40% in Specialty Materials' EBITDA relative to 2020 at constant scope and currency (2), resulting in a new forecast for Group EBITDA at around €1.6 billion
Following Arkema's Board of Directors' meeting, held on 9 November 2021 to review the Group's consolidated financial information for the third quarter of 2021, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff said:
"We can be proud of Arkema's strong financial performance, achieved in a complex and demanding operating environment. I would like to particularly thank our teams, as these results reflect both their high quality work and their faultless level of commitment.
It is our whole sustainable growth strategy which really stands out. Our Specialty Materials are fully benefiting from their positioning on societal megatrends. We are seeing our developments accelerate structurally across many high-stake markets, such as batteries, 3D printing, eco-friendly paint, sports, home comfort and electronics.
Moreover, we are actively continuing the roll-out of our 2024 strategy and the refocusing of the Group toward Specialty Materials. Thus, by acquiring Ashland's performance adhesives business, we will strengthen our Adhesive Solutions segment with this first-class activity, which through its technological know-how, will enable Bostik to accelerate its growth. The divestment of our epoxides business to Cargill is also in line with our pro-active management of the portfolio.
These positive developments make us truly confident about the future. In this fast-changing world, our cutting-edge innovation in high-performance materials for sustainable solutions, our current and prospective major industrial projects, and our bolt-on acquisition policy provide us with many growth opportunities."
KEY FIGURES FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2021
|in millions of euros
Q3'21
Q3'20
Change
|Sales
2,398
1,909
+25.6%
|EBITDA
474
307
+54.4%
|Specialty Materials
421
268
+57.1%
|Intermediates
74
55
+34.5%
|Corporate
-21
-16
|EBITDA margin
19.8%
16.1%
|Specialty Materials
20.1%
16.9%
|Intermediates
24.7%
17.5%
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
343
171
+100.6%
|REBIT margin
14.3%
9.0%
|Adjusted net income
258
109
+136.7%
|Adjusted net income per share (in €)
3.44
1.42
+142.3%
|Recurring cash flow
236
311
-24.1%
|Free cash flow
74
285
-74.0%
|Net debt including hybrid bonds
1,255
1,869
|€1,910m as of 31/12/2020
THIRD-QUARTER 2021 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Sales rose 25.6% year-on-year to €2,398 million. At constant scope and currency, sales were up 29.1% compared to last year and 17.2% versus Q3'19. Despite shortages in an increasing number of raw materials, particularly in Adhesive Solutions, and certain logistics constraints in Asia and the United States, volumes rose by 5.3%, supported by accelerating demand for sustainable, high-performance materials used in applications relating to societal megatrends. Driven by the Group's innovation and technological know-how, growth remained strong in the battery, consumer goods, electronics and transportation markets, although a slowdown was observed in the automotive sector. The oil gas and paper markets remained lower year-on-year. The 23.8% positive price effect reflects the continuation of the Group's active policy to pass on in its sales prices the significant inflation in raw materials, energy and logistics costs, tight market conditions in the acrylics chain, as well as mix improvement through the development of high value-added products. The scope effect was a negative 4.6%, as the divestment of PMMA was only partially offset by acquisitions in Adhesive Solutions and Advanced Materials. The currency effect was limited (+1.1%). In third-quarter 2021, Specialty Materials sales accounted for 87.5% of total Group sales (83% in Q3'20).
EBITDA was up sharply by almost 55% to €474 million, despite a negative scope effect of approximately €30 million and a complex operating environment. This very good performance, driven by the increase in volumes, particularly in High Performance Polymers and Coating Solutions, and by the improved product mix toward solutions with high technological content, is also a reflection of the Group's positioning in structurally growing applications and markets. Supported by price increases in each segment in an environment of high inflation in raw materials, energy and transportation costs, and benefiting from a favorable context in acrylics, all segments grew significantly, also reflecting the diversity of the Group's end markets and geographic exposure. Specialty Materials' EBITDA came in at €421 million, up by a sharp 57.1% year-on-year and by 34.9% versus Q3'19.
In this context, the Group's EBITDA margin, up 370 bps to 19.8%, reached a record level for a third quarter.
At €343 million, recurring operating income (REBIT) doubled year-on-year. This figure includes recurring depreciation and amortization of €131 million, down €5 million compared to third-quarter 2020, primarily due to the scope effect. The REBIT margin improved significantly by 530 bps to reach 14.3%
Adjusted net income rose very sharply to €258 million, representing €3.44 per share, versus €109 million in Q3'20. For the first nine months of the year, excluding exceptional items, the tax rate came in at 20% of recurring operating income.
CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
In third-quarter 2021, Arkema reported recurring cash flow of €236 million (€311 million in third-quarter 2020). This figure includes an outflow of €103 million (inflow of €158 million in Q3'20), linked to the increase in working capital in a context marked by a strong inflation of raw materials prices and a progressive rebuilding of inventories relative to a particularly low level at the end of June. At end-September 2021, working capital remained tightly controlled and represented 12.3% of annualized sales (13.9% at end-September 2020 and 16.4% at end-September 2019), a ratio that is still below the normative level in a context of sustained demand and tightness in certain raw materials. Recurring cash flow also includes recurring capital expenditure of €111 million, virtually stable year-on-year (€105 million in Q3'20).
Free cash flow came in at €74 million (€285 million in Q3'20) and includes a non-recurring outflow of €98 million corresponding mainly to the payment of part of the capital gains tax linked to the divestment of PMMA. The free cash flow figure also includes the ramp-up of exceptional capital expenditure (€64 million versus €33 million in Q3'20), relating to the bio-based polyamides unit in Singapore and the hydrofluoric acid supply project with Nutrien in the United States.
At 30 September 2021, including hybrid bonds, net debt of €1.255 billion was stable versus 30 June 2021 (€1.28 billion) and the net debt (including hybrid bonds) to last-twelve-months EBITDA ratio stood at 0.8x.
THIRD-QUARTER 2021 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (24% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)
|in millions of euros
Q3'21
Q3'20
Change
|Sales
568
516
+10.1%
|EBITDA
79
73
+8.2%
|EBITDA margin
13.9%
14.1%
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
63
57
+10.5%
|REBIT margin
11.1%
11.0%
Sales of the Adhesive Solutions segment totaled €568 million, up 10.1% relative to third-quarter 2020. In a context of robust demand in the construction market and in high-performance industrial applications, volumes were impacted by difficulties to source raw materials and logistics constraints, particularly in the United States and in Asia. They fell 2.3% compared to the high comparison base of Q3'20, which was supported by a strong rebound in the construction market. Up 6.6%, the price effect reflected the Group's actions to pass on the sustained inflation in raw materials. The 4.8% positive scope effect corresponds to the integration of Fixatti, Ideal Work, Poliplas and Edge Adhesives Texas, and the currency effect was a positive 1.0%.
At €79 million, EBITDA for the segment was up 8.2% relative to third-quarter 2020, and the EBITDA margin remained at a very high level of 13.9%, stable compared to the prior year (14.1% in Q3'20) despite the mechanical dilutive impact of price increases on this ratio. This robust performance integrates the benefits of pricing actions to offset increases in raw material prices, and also reflects operational excellence actions, the repositioning toward higher added-value applications, and the integration of bolt-on acquisitions. In this context, which is less favorable than expected, the Group is maintaining its 14% EBITDA margin target for the full year, representing an increase of almost 100 bps compared to last year.
ADVANCED MATERIALS (32.5% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)
|in millions of euros
Q3'21
Q3'20
Change
|Sales
781
603
+29.5%
|EBITDA
174
127
+37.0%
|EBITDA margin
22.3%
21.1%
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
111
66
+68.2%
|REBIT margin
14.2%
10.9%
At €781 million, sales of the Advanced Materials segment were up a very significant 29.5% year-on-year.With volumes up 13.3%, the Advanced Materials segment continued to benefit from the strong increase in volumes of High Performance Polymers linked to major sustainable trends, notably in batteries, sports and bio-based consumer goods. Performance Additives recorded more moderate growth, impacted by health restrictions in Malaysia, and soft demand in the oil gas and paper markets. The price effect was up by a sharp 14.6%, reflecting price increase initiatives in the context of raw materials inflation and an improved product mix toward high-performance applications. The 0.8% positive scope effect reflects the integration of Agiplast. The currency effect on the segment was a positive 0.8% over the quarter.
In this context of accelerating demand for sustainable, high-performance materials, EBITDA for the segment was up 37.0% year-on-year to €174 million, far exceeding the pre-Covid level of Q3'19 (€159 million). This figure reflects the strong dynamic of new business development in solutions for sustainable development, while the automotive (excluding batteries) and oil gas markets were less supportive. The EBITDA margin reached the high level of 22.3% (21.1% in Q3'20 and 22.5% in Q3'19).
COATING SOLUTIONS (31% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)
|in millions of euros
Q3'21
Q3'20
Change
|Sales
742
469
+58.2%
|EBITDA
168
68
+147.1%
|EBITDA margin
22.6%
14.5%
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
138
39
+253.8%
|REBIT margin
18.6%
8.3%
At €742 million, sales of the Coating Solutions segment were up sharply by 58.2% compared to last year. Despite the impact of the shortage of certain raw materials, volumes increased by 5.8%, driven by continued strong demand in decorative paints, industrial coatings, 3D printing, graphic arts and electronics. The positive 52.4% price effect is linked both to price actions implemented in downstream product lines to offset the strong inflation in raw materials, and relative tightness of the acrylics market. The currency effect was neutral on third-quarter 2021 sales.
With a very sharp rise in EBITDA to €168 million (€68 million in Q3'20 and €82 million in Q3'19), the Coating Solutions segment delivered another very good quarter. It benefited from accelerating demand for more environmentally friendly and higher added-value solutions, as well as from improved market conditions in the acrylics. In this favorable environment, the EBITDA margin remained at a very high level at 22.6% (14.5% in third-quarter 2020 and 15.4% in third-quarter 2019).
INTERMEDIATES (12.5% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)
|in millions of euros
Q3'21
Q3'20
Change
|Sales
300
315
-4.8%
|EBITDA
74
55
+34.5%
|EBITDA margin
24.7%
17.5%
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
53
27
+96.3%
|REBIT margin
17.7%
8.6%
At €300 million, sales of the Intermediates segment decreased by 4.8% year-on-year. The divestment of the PMMA business, finalized in May 2021, resulted in a negative scope effect of 37.5%. The price effect for the quarter was significant (+27.6%), mainly reflecting more favorable market conditions for acrylics in Asia and an improvement in Fluorogases in the United States. Volumes in the segment grew by 1.6%, held back by the reduction in acrylics production toward the end of the quarter, following the Chinese authorities' measures aimed at limiting energy consumption. The currency effect was a positive 3.5%.
Intermediates EBITDA increased by 34.5% to €74 million, and the EBITDA margin came in at 24.7% compared to 17.5% in the prior-year period.
THIRD-QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
In line with the Group's ambition to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024, Arkema announced on 31 August 2021 the proposed acquisition of Ashland's performance adhesives business, a first-class leader in high-performance adhesives in the United States. With sales of around US$ 360 million (3) and EBITDA at the very high level of around US$ 95 million (3) in 2021, Ashland offers a portfolio of high-performance adhesive solutions in high value-added industrial applications. The offer was made on the basis of a US$ 1,650 million enterprise value, or 15x estimated 2021 EBITDA (3) after taking into account the tax benefits linked to the structure of the transaction. The EV/EBITDA multiple is reduced to 8.7 by 2026 including pre-tax synergies, estimated at 12.5% of sales. This acquisition also allows Arkema to revise upwards the 2024 profitability target of the Adhesive Solutions segment, which now aims for an EBITDA margin above 17%, among the best in the industry, and sales exceeding €3 billion.
On 27 September 2021, Arkema also announced the proposed divestment of its epoxides business to Cargill, a leader in agricultural products and services, pursuing the repositioning of its portfolio on its core businesses.
Moreover, in September 2021, the Group received an ESG score of 67/100 from the V.E (Vigeo Eiris) rating agency, placing it in the top percentile of companies across all sectors, thereby recognizing its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility.
Finally, on 6 July 2021, Arkema announced that it had acquired a stake in Verkor, a French start-up specialized in the production of high-performance batteries. Arkema, a key player thanks to its cutting-edge materials and the innovative solutions that it provides in batteries, in particular for electric vehicles, is thus strengthening its development in batteries and clean mobility.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
In parallel with its major project to increase global capacity of bio-based polyamide 11 by 50% in Singapore, on 11 October 2021, Arkema announced the construction of a polyamide 11 powders plant on its Changshu platform in China, scheduled to come on stream in the first quarter of 2023. This investment will further support the growing demand for advanced bio-circular materials in Asia and is included in the €450 million exceptional capital expenditure envelope dedicated to polyamide expansion in Asia.
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
Activity in the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the previous few months. Operational performance will continue to be impacted by the unavailability and inflation of certain raw materials, logistical difficulties and rising energy and transportation costs. These factors will continue to guide the Group's selling price policy. The automotive sector will also remain impacted by the shortage of electronic components, and energy restrictions in China could temporarily reduce demand in the region.
While remaining attentive to the evolution of the macro-economic context, Arkema will continue to greatly benefit from the repositioning of its portfolio towards Specialty Materials and from the very positive momentum driven by major sustainable trends, particularly in the fields of materials lightweighting, clean mobility, natural resource management, and living comfort and home efficiency.
Taking all of these elements into account, the Group is once again significantly raising its annual guidance. Arkema is now aiming for growth of at least 40% in Specialty Materials' EBITDA in 2021 relative to 2020 at constant scope and currency (4), versus the 30% announced at the first-half 2021 financial results publication. Group EBITDA should therefore reach around €1.6 billion for the full year. In addition, the Group confirms its full year EBITDA margin target of 14% for the Adhesive Solutions segment, an increase of one percentage point compared to 2020, thus demonstrating the segment's resilience in an exceptional context of strong raw materials inflation and shortages.
Finally, the Group will continue to implement its strategy in line with its ambition to become a pure sustainable and high-performance Specialty Materials player by 2024.
Further details concerning the Group's third-quarter 2021 results are provided in the "Third-quarter 2021 results and outlook" presentation and the Factsheet, both available on Arkema's website at: www.finance.arkema.com.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
24 February 2022: publication of full-year 2021 results
Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials-Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions-accounting for some 82% of Group sales in 2020, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion in 2020, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide.
A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of €767,364,760 Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685 Nanterre
Follow us on:
Twitter: Twitter.com/Arkema_group
LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/company/arkema
___________________
(1) Recurring cash flow corresponds to free cash flow before exceptional items. It excludes non-recurring items and exceptional capital expenditure
(2) With the assumption of a €/$ exchange rate of 1.2 for 2021, the impact on 2020 EBITDA is estimated at a negative €30 million for Specialty Materials and a negative €10 million for Intermediates
(3) Including pro forma adjustments
(4) With the assumption of a €/$ exchange rate of 1.2 for 2021, the impact on 2020 EBITDA is estimated at a negative €30 million for Specialty Materials and a negative €10 million for Intermediates
ARKEMA financial statements
Consolidated financial information At the end of September 2021
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
3rdquarter 2021
3rdquarter 2020
|(In millions of euros)
|Sales
2,398
1,909
|Operating expenses
(1,826)
(1,518)
|Research and development expenses
(59)
(57)
|Selling and administrative expenses
(187)
(177)
|Other income and expenses
1
(9)
|Operating income
327
148
|Equity in income of affiliates
(1)
0
|Financial result
(15)
(23)
|Income taxes
(64)
(32)
|Net income
247
93
|Attributable to non-controlling interests
0
1
|Net income Group share
247
92
|Earnings per share (amount in euros)
3.19
1.02
|Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros)
3.16
1.02
End of September 2021
End of September 2020
|(In millions of euros)
|Sales
7,019
5,899
|Operating expenses
(5,407)
(4,729)
|Research and development expenses
(178)
(177)
|Selling and administrative expenses
(574)
(561)
|Other income and expenses
709
84
|Operating income
1,569
516
|Equity in income of affiliates
0
(1)
|Financial result
(43)
(68)
|Income taxes
(327)
(156)
|Net income
1,199
291
|Attributable to non-controlling interests
2
2
|Net income Group share
1,197
289
|Earnings per share (amount in euros)
15.57
3.60
|Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros)
15.47
3.59
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3rdquarter 2021
3rdquarter 2020
|(In millions of euros)
|Net income
247
93
|Hedging adjustments
6
17
|Other items
|Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items
(1)
(3)
|Change in translation adjustments
82
(92)
|Other recyclable comprehensive income
87
(78)
|Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments
(1)
|Actuarial gains and losses
(5)
(12)
|Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses
0
2
|Other non-recyclable comprehensive income
(6)
(10)
|Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity
81
(88)
|Total comprehensive income
328
5
|Attributable to non-controlling interest
1
0
|Total comprehensive income Group share
327
5
End of September 2021
End of September 2020
|(In millions of euros)
|Net income
1,199
291
|Hedging adjustments
(19)
25
|Other items
|Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items
(1)
(3)
|Change in translation adjustments
174
(128)
|Other recyclable comprehensive income
154
(106)
|Impact of remeasuring unconsolidated investments
(3)
|Actuarial gains and losses
62
(50)
|Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses
(14)
12
|Other non-recyclable comprehensive income
45
(38)
|Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity
199
(144)
|Total comprehensive income
1,398
147
|Attributable to non-controlling interest
4
1
|Total comprehensive income Group share
1,394
146
|INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
|3rd quarter 2021
|(In millions of euros)
Adhesive
Advanced
Coating
Intermediates
Corporate
Total
|Sales
568
781
742
300
7
2,398
|EBITDA
79
174
168
74
(21)
474
|Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(16)
(63)
(30)
(21)
(1)
(131)
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
63
111
138
53
(22)
343
|Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses
(12)
(4)
(1)
(17)
|Other income and expenses
(5)
(1)
0
4
3
1
|Operating income
46
106
137
57
(19)
327
|Equity in income of affiliates
0
(1)
(1)
|Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions
15
108
22
26
5
176
|Of which: recurring capital expenditure
15
56
21
14
5
111
|3rd quarter 2020
|(In millions of euros)
Adhesive
Advanced
Coating
Intermediates
Corporate
Total
|Sales
516
603
469
315
6
1,909
|EBITDA
73
127
68
55
(16)
307
|Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(16)
(61)
(29)
(28)
(2)
(136)
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
57
66
39
27
(18)
171
|Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses
(8)
(4)
(2)
(14)
|Other income and expenses
(7)
(2)
(1)
1
(9)
|Operating income
42
60
37
26
(17)
148
|Equity in income of affiliates
1
(1)
0
|Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions
18
64
19
34
4
139
|Of which: recurring capital expenditure
18
47
18
18
4
105
|INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
|End of September 2021
|(In millions of euros)
Adhesive
Advanced
Coating
Intermediates
Corporate
Total
|Sales
1,698
2,213
2,021
1,066
21
7,019
|EBITDA
247
494
403
236
(70)
1,310
|Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(48)
(186)
(88)
(72)
(5)
(399)
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
199
308
315
164
(75)
911
|Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses
(36)
(11)
(4)
(51)
|Other income and expenses
(34)
(115)
(13)
880
(9)
709
|Operating income
129
182
298
1,044
(84)
1,569
|Equity in income of affiliates
1
(1)
0
|Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions
43
267
47
92
12
461
|Of which: recurring capital expenditure
43
141
43
37
12
276
|End of September 2020
|(In millions of euros)
Adhesive
Advanced
Coating
Intermediates
Corporate
Total
|Sales
1,484
1,883
1,422
1,091
19
5,899
|EBITDA
192
373
192
189
(53)
893
|Recurring depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(46)
(185)
(89)
(92)
(6)
(418)
|Recurring operating income (REBIT)
146
188
103
97
(59)
475
|Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses
(26)
(12)
(5)
(43)
|Other income and expenses
(36)
(20)
(3)
183
(40)
84
|Operating income
84
156
95
280
(99)
516
|Equity in income of affiliates
(1)
0
(1)
|Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions
52
147
48
96
11
354
|Of which: recurring capital expenditure
52
102
46
51
11
262
|CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
End of September 2021
End of September 2020
|(In millions of euros)
|Operating cash flows
|Net income
1,199
291
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets
571
576
|Other provisions and deferred taxes
34
42
|(Gains)/losses on sales of long-term assets
(960)
(247)
|Undistributed affiliate equity earnings
0
1
|Change in working capital
(248)
133
|Other changes
11
21
|Cash flow from operating activities
607
817
|Investing cash flows
|Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions
(461)
(354)
|Change in fixed asset payables
(14)
(54)
|Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired
(41)
(94)
|Increase in long-term loans
(20)
(26)
|Total expenditures
(536)
(528)
|Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash transferred
12
3
|Variation des créances sur cession d'immobilisations
0
|Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment
1,122
327
|Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investments
8
|Repayment of long-term loans
44
58
|Total divestitures
1,186
388
|CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
650
(140)
|Financing cash flows
|Issuance (repayment) of shares and paid-in surplus
7
|Purchase of treasury shares
(240)
(21)
|Issuance of hybrid bonds
299
|Rachat d'obligations hybrides
|Dividends paid to parent company shareholders
(191)
(168)
|Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes
(15)
(14)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(2)
(2)
|Increase in long-term debt
7
3
|Decrease in long-term debt
(46)
(58)
|Increase (Decrease) in short-term debt
(57)
(531)
|CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(544)
(485)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
713
192
|Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope
(14)
48
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,587
1,407
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
2,286
1,647
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
30 September 2021
31 December 2020
|(In millions of euros)
|ASSETS
|Goodwill
1,911
1,933
|Intangible assets, net
1,500
1,433
|Property, plant and equipment, net
2,906
2,828
|Equity affiliates: investments and loans
29
29
|Other investments
55
57
|Deferred tax assets
150
159
|Other non-current assets
196
209
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
6,747
6,648
|Inventories
1,254
881
|Accounts receivable
1,394
1,131
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
177
163
|Income tax receivables
67
70
|Other current financial assets
67
40
|Cash and cash equivalents
2,286
1,587
|Assets held for sale
4
191
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
5,249
4,063
|TOTAL ASSETS
11,996
10,711
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Share capital
767
767
|Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
5,395
4,458
|Treasury shares
(245)
(6)
|Translation adjustments
140
(32)
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE
6,057
5,187
|Non-controlling interests
52
48
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
6,109
5,235
|Deferred tax liabilities
347
320
|Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits
514
530
|Other provisions and non-current liabilities
406
383
|Non-current debt
2,673
2,663
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,940
3,896
|Accounts payable
1,097
987
|Other creditors and accrued liabilities
439
339
|Income tax payables
191
69
|Other current financial liabilities
52
15
|Current debt
168
134
|Liabilities related to assets held for sale
36
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,947
1,580
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
11,996
10,711
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Shares issued
|Treasury shares
|Shareholders'
equity Group
share
|Non-
controlling
interests
|Shareholders'
equity
|(In millions of euros)
|Number
|Amount
|Paid-in
surplus
|Hybrid
bonds
|Retained
earnings
|Translation
adjustments
|Number
|Amount
|At 1 January 2021
76,736,476
767
1,272
700
2,486
(32)
(59,756)
(6)
5,187
48
5,235
|Cash dividend
(206)
(206)
(2)
(208)
|Issuance of share capital
|Purchase of treasury shares
(2,277,309)
(240)
(240)
(240)
|Annulation d'actions propres
|Grants of treasury shares to employees
(1)
14,722
1
|Cessions d'actions propres
|Share-based payments
13
13
13
|Issuance of hybrid bonds
|Redemption of hybrid bonds
|Other
(91)
(91)
2
(89)
|Transactions with shareholders
(285)
(2,262,587)
(239)
(524)
(524)
|Net income
1,197
1,197
2
1,199
|Total income and expense recognized directly through equity
25
172
197
2
199
|Comprehensive income
1,222
172
1,394
4
1,398
|At 30 September 2021
76,736,476
767
1,272
700
3,423
140
(2,322,343)
(245)
6,057
52
6,109
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS.
|RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA
|(In millions of euros)
End of September 2021
End of September 2020
3rd quarter 2021
3rd quarter 2020
|OPERATING INCOME
1,569
516
327
148
|- Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses
(51)
(43)
(17)
(14)
|- Other income and expenses
709
84
1
(9)
|RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT)
911
475
343
171
|- Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets
(399)
(418)
(131)
(136)
|EBITDA
1,310
893
474
307
|Details of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets:
|(In millions of euros)
End of September 2021
End of September 2020
3rd quarter 2021
3rd quarter 2020
|Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets
(571)
(576)
(150)
(154)
|Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets
(399)
(418)
(131)
(136)
|Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses
(51)
(43)
(17)
(14)
|Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses
(121)
(115)
(2)
(4)
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|(In millions of euros)
End of September 2021
End of September 2020
3rd quarter 2021
3rd quarter 2020
|NET INCOME GROUP SHARE
1,197
289
247
92
|- Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses
(51)
(43)
(17)
(14)
|- Other income and expenses
709
84
1
(9)
|- Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests
|- Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses
12
10
4
3
|- Taxes on other income and expenses
(162)
(61)
(4)
3
|- One-time tax effects
5
5
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME
684
299
258
109
|- Weighted average number of ordinary shares
75,865,209
76,424,364
|- Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares
76,316,982
76,690,590
|ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
9.02
3.91
3.44
1.42
|DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
8.96
3.90
3.41
1.42
|RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
|(In millions of euros)
End of September 2021
End of September 2020
3rd quarter 2021
3rd quarter 2020
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS
461
354
176
139
|- Exceptional capital expenditure
181
90
64
33
|- Investments relating to portfolio management operations
|- Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt
4
2
1
1
|RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
276
262
111
105
|FREE CASH FLOW
|(In millions of euros)
End of September 2021
End of September 2020
3rd quarter 2021
3rd quarter 2020
|Cash flow from operating activities
607
817
174
401
|+ Cash flow from investing activities
650
(140)
(110)
(121)
|NET CASH FLOW
1,257
677
64
280
|- Net cash flow from portfolio management operations
886
142
(10)
(5)
|FREE CASH FLOW
371
535
74
285
|- Non-recurring cash flow including exceptional capital expenditure
(163)
(47)
(162)
(26)
|RECURRING CASH FLOW
534
582
236
311
|The net cash flow from portfolio management operations corresponds to the impact of acquisition and divestment operations.
|NET DEBT
|(In millions of euros)
End of September 2021
End of December 2020
|Non-current debt
2,673
2,663
|+ Current debt
168
134
|- Cash and cash equivalents
2,286
1,587
|NET DEBT
555
1,210
|+ Hybrid bonds
700
700
|NET DEBT AND HYBRID BONDS
1,255
1,910
|WORKING CAPITAL
|(In millions of euros)
End of September 2021
End of December 2020
|Inventories
1,254
881
|+ Accounts receivable
1,394
1,131
|+ Other receivables including income taxes
244
233
|+ Other current financial assets
67
40
|- Accounts payable
1,097
987
|- Other liabilities including income taxes
630
408
|- Other current financial liabilities
52
15
|WORKING CAPITAL
1,180
875
|CAPITAL EMPLOYED
|(In millions of euros)
End of September 2021
End of December 2020
|Goodwill, net
1,911
1,933
|+ Intangible assets (excluding goodwill), and property, plant and equipment, net
4,406
4,261
|+ Investments in equity affiliates
29
29
|+ Other investments and other non-current assets
251
266
|+ Working capital
1,180
875
|CAPITAL EMPLOYED
7,777
7,364
