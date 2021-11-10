Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis Global Electric Vehicle Catalyst Index: Government leadership and incentives strongest catalysts to support the global rollout of electric vehicles

Report measures EV implementation progress in 12 countries and 2 US states

UK, China, the Netherlands and Italy score highly across the three key catalyst areas: ESG targets, EV market and supply chain and charging infrastructure

EV implementation can be key instrument to improve air quality and meet net zero goals





November 10, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets, published today on COP26 Transport Day a new research report called "Global Electric Vehicle Catalyst Index 2021: Accelerating electric vehicle (EV) program adoption and implementation". The report measures progress in 12 countries and the U.S. states of California and New York against three catalysts to examine what countries are doing well and where they could improve on their EV adoption.

The three catalysts include:

Government leadership and incentives - Policy changes and stricter environmental regulations are some of the strongest catalysts for global EV adoption. Of the countries measured, the UK and China are strongest in this area.

- Policy changes and stricter environmental regulations are some of the strongest catalysts for global EV adoption. Of the countries measured, the UK and China are strongest in this area. EV market maturity and readiness - A mature market is characterized by vehicle affordability, availability of fit-for-purpose vehicles and ramped-up production capabilities.

- A mature market is characterized by vehicle affordability, availability of fit-for-purpose vehicles and ramped-up production capabilities. EV charging infrastructure - Suitable EV charging infrastructure means reliable charging abilities across the journey (departure point, during and at the destination). Italy and China are strongest in this catalyst.





Implementing EVs can be a key instrument for achieving Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives, improving air quality and meeting net zero goals. The three catalysts will influence where EV adoption takes off. However, if an organization is waiting on government policies to guide and incentivize EV programs - it might already be falling behind, according to the report. Actively planning for EVs now will prepare organizations for the forthcoming regulations and incentives.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO at Arcadissaid: "Accelerating the transition to electric vehicles - along with investing in clean energy and battery technology - is crucial to cutting emissions and limiting global warming to 1.5°C. This report shows that with clear leadership from the top and the right policy levers in place, electric vehicles can play a notable role in tackling the climate crisis and improving quality of life for all communities across the world."

Simon Swan, Future Mobility Senior Director at Arcadissaid: "EV charging infrastructure has been largely market-led, and the number of public chargers is increasing across the world at varying rates. Even when incentives for EVs are in place, inadequate charging can be a barrier to adoption. The transition to EV cannot happen without it, and it must be designed equitably. Everyone, including those living and working in rural or semi-rural locations, in disadvantaged communities, or with disabilities, will need reliable access to charging infrastructure. Altogether, these catalysts help spur the widespread adoption of EV. A global EV transition will be integral to the sustainable, decarbonized future that society is shifting towards."

About the report

The purpose of the Global Electric Vehicle Catalyst Index is to promote collaboration between countries and organizations exploring the EV landscape. The report is a snapshot in time; countries will increase their scores as they adopt new government EV incentives, increase the EV charging infrastructure or as the EV market matures. Sharing insights and combining strengths across public and private sectors will accelerate EVs' impact on air pollution and CO 2 emissions globally.

The countries and U.S. states we measured include the Netherlands, UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, New York, California, Canada, Australia, Singapore, China and Thailand.

Download our Global Electric Vehicle Catalyst Index to read more about EV achievements and opportunities around the globe: https://www.arcadis.com/en/knowledge-hub/perspectives/global/2021/electric-vehicle-adoption

-End-

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Daan Heijbroek

Mobile: +31 6 10 26 19 55

E-mail: daan.heijbroek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 28,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment