The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on November 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 03 nov 2021

Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 30.869.977,00 33.337.979,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Contract for difference 77.469,00 77.469,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In Cash Ordinary share 566.363,00 566.363,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 13,65 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13,37 % 0,28 % Voting rights 14,72 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 14,44 % 0,28 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=117023

