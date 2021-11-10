Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma kurz vor nächster Evolutionsstufe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLG7 ISIN: SE0015346135 Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0 
Tradegate
09.11.21
16:21 Uhr
3,940 Euro
+0,120
+3,14 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9684,03807:30
3,9654,02007:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP
STILLFRONT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STILLFRONT GROUP AB3,940+3,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.