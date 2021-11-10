- (PLX AI) - Stillfront Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 433 million vs. estimate SEK 291 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 129 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|3,968
|4,038
|07:30
|3,965
|4,020
|07:28
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Stillfront Q3 Revenue SEK 1,311 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,300 Million
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 433 million vs. estimate SEK 291 million.• Q3 net income SEK 129 million
► Artikel lesen
|02.11.
|Stillfront Initiated with Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 51.
► Artikel lesen
|14.10.
|Stillfront reportedly sued for $30m by mobile subsidiary Kixeye
|14.10.
|Kixeye shareholders sue Stillfront for $30M over earnout dispute
|09.09.
|Stillfront Raises SEK 1 Billion at SEK 63.6 per Share
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront raised capital to finance the acquisition of Jawaker. • Sold 15.7 million new shares at SEK 63.6 per share
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|STILLFRONT GROUP AB
|3,940
|+3,14 %