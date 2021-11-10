

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norcross, Georgia -based Nutracap Holdings, LLC is recalling various dietary supplements due to undeclared wheat, milk, soy and/or coconut on the labels, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The Boba Origin brand 100% Whey Protein Isolate product that comes in Brown Sugar Milk Tea flavor may have the presence of undeclared milk & soy. It comes in 1 gallon plastic jar with lot no. 2106263 and expiry date of 07/2023.



Etedream brand's Etegrow ISO in Snicker Doodle flavor comes in 2 gallon plastic jar with lot no. 2106002 and expiry date of 06/2023. The product has been recalled due to undeclared milk.



Further, RAW brand's Vegan Protein in Peanut Butter flavor may have undeclared coconut. It comes in 1 gallon plastic jar with various lot numbers and expiry dates.



Steel brand's Veg-Pro Cookies & Crème may contain undeclared wheat. The product was available in 64 ounce plastic jar with various lot numbers and expiry dates.



The recall also includes Vital Force brand's PureISO supplement in Milk Chocolate Cocoa flavor with lot no. 2108191 and Creamy Peanut Butter Vanilla with lot no. 2109068.



The products come in 1 gallon plastic jar with expiry date of 09/2023. The products may contain undeclared milk.



The recalled products were shipped between June 4, 2020 through October 1, 2021 to distributors and retailers in Alabama, California, Florida, and Texas.



The recall was initiated after the company during an FDA inspection was notified that their labels failed to disclose the presence of allergens on some of their products.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, milk, wheat, or coconut may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected products.



However, there have been no illnesses reported to date related to the recalled products.



Affected consumers are urged to discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



