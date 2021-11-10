- (PLX AI) - Adidas Q3 net income from continuing operations reaches EUR 479 million.
- • Q3 revenue EUR 5,752 million vs. estimate EUR 5,830 million
- • Q3 operating profit EUR 672 million vs. estimate EUR 682 million
- • Q3 gross margin 50.1% vs. estimate 51.3%
- • Adidas growth is now anticipated to come in at the lower end of range due to the longer-than-expected sourcing disruptions
- • Both operating margin and net income from continuing operations are also forecast to reach the lower end of the previously communicated ranges of between 9.5% and 10% (operating margin) and between € 1.4 billion and € 1.5 billion (net income from continuing operations)
- • Due to significantly higher supply chain costs as well as a less favorable market mix, the gross margin is now expected to increase to a level between 50.5% and 51.0% in 2021 (previously: around 52%)
