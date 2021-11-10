- (PLX AI) - Ahold Delhaize Q3 revenue EUR 18,545 million vs. estimate EUR 18,020 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 4.2% vs. estimate 4.2%
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:10
|Ahold Delhaize verdient mehr als erwartet - Ausblick angehoben
|DJ Ahold Delhaize verdient mehr als erwartet - Ausblick angehoben
Von Ian Walker
BARCELONA (Dow Jones)--Die Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV hat im dritten Quartal den Gewinn deutlich gesteigert...
|08:46
|Ahold Delhaize Underlying Earnings Rise In Q3; Ups Annual Outlook
|BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK) on Wednesday reported 4.6% year-over-year growth in revenue at constant exchange rates in the third quarter to...
|08:34
|Ahold Delhaize reports Q3 results
|07:53
|Ahold Delhaize maintains momentum, reporting strong Q3 results and raising guidance on full-year underlying operating margin, earnings and free cash flow
|On a two-year comparable sales growth basis**, comparable sales excluding gas in the U.S. were up 15.3% and in Europe were up 7.3% in Q3 2021, both of which remain elevated relative to historic levels.Q3...
|07:52
|Ahold Delhaize Q3 EBIT EUR 780 Million vs. Estimate EUR 750 Million
