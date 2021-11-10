- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck 9-month revenue DKK 12,246 million vs. estimate DKK 12,307 million.
- • 9-month EBIT DKK 2,004 million vs. estimate DKK 1,988 million
- • 9-month EPS DKK 6.64 vs. estimate DKK 6.72
- • 9-month EBIT margin 16.4%
- • Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,300-3,600 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,000-2,300 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 16,300-16,600 million (unchanged)
- • NOTE: Some analysts expected the bottom end of the outlook to be raised
