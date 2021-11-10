Anzeige
10.11.2021
Cleantech Building Materials: Appointment of Director

10 November 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Appointment of Director

Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Briony Mathieson to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") as a Non-executive Director with immediate effect.

Ms Mathieson has 30 years' experience in communications, marketing and sustainability across multiple industry sectors. Since 2011 she has worked at Olam International, which is listed on the Singapore Exchange, SGX, one of the world's largest food ingredient and agri-businesses, and is currently Chief Marketing Officer of one of its principal operating divisions, having previously been Head of Global Communications. Prior to that she worked as Head of Marketing and Communications in the UK for Prince Charles at 'The Prince's Rainforests Project' campaigning to halt global deforestation. She previously held a variety of senior roles across the whole marketing mix, having started as a graduate in advertising.

Paul Richards, Chairman of CBM, said: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Briony Mathieson to the CBM Board. Briony brings significant marketing expertise and a strong sustainability viewpoint to the team, which will be invaluable as we progress the planned construction of the first Accoya wood factory in China."

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com (mailto:info@cbm-plc.com)
+44 20 3934 6630



Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen

+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is "inside information" for the purposes of Rule 4 of the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook.


