- (PLX AI) - Raketech Q3 revenue EUR 9.6 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Raketech Q3 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 4.4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Raketech Q3 revenue EUR 9.6 million.
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Raketech strengthens US portfolio with ATS Consultants acquisition
|Di
|Raketech continues US expansion by acquiring ATS tipster communities
|Di
|Raketech Buys A.T.S. Consultants in USA for $15.5 Million
|(PLX AI) - Raketech says strengthens its position in the US with sport acquisition of the assets of A.T.S. Consultants.• Raketech says purchase price amounts to USD 15.5 million in cash and shares•...
► Artikel lesen
|16.09.
|Raketech eyes presence across US after QM Media deal completes
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC
|-
|-