

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, on Wednesday posted a rise in net income for the nine-month period ended in September, amidst limited supply of electronic components. Despite a supply crunch of spare parts, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal 2021.



The Niestetal-headquartered firm reported a net income of 15.3 million euros or 0.44 per euros per share for the three-quarter period ended on September 30, compared to 9.2 million euros or 0.27 euros per share, reported for the same period, last year.



SMA Solar generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 52.9 million euros for the period from January to September, higher than 41.4 million euros reported for the same 36-week period of 2020.



During the period, the German firm sold inverters with a total power of approximately 10.3 GW and generated 744.9 million euros in sales, against 773.6 million euros, reported for the nine-months ended in September 2020.



SMA has also confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021 as adjusted on September 6. The company expects its sales to be in the range of 980 million euros - 1.03 billion euros against its previous projection range of 1.07 billion euros -1.17 billion euros.



It now expects EBITDA to be in the range of 50 million euros - 65 million euros, lower than its previous estimate of 75 million euros - 95 million euros.



