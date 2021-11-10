

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production increased for the seventh consecutive month in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew 10.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 9.4 percent rise in August. Output increased for the seventh month in a row.



Nearly three quarters of all business classes in industry produced more in September. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 61.0 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

