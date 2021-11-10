Regulatory News:

The Board of directors of Arkema (Paris:AKE), on 9 November 2021, decided to propose to the next ordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 19 May 2022, the ratification of the cooptation of Philippe Sauquet, as independent director of Arkema.

During its meeting of 9 November 2021, the Board of directors decided unanimously to coopt Philippe Sauquet, President of KréVal, as a replacement for Alexandre de Juniac, whose resignation was accepted by the Board as a result of his new role at Morgan Stanley. His appointment will be subject to the ratification of the ordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 19 May 2022.

"The Board of directors is happy to welcome Philippe Sauquet. Thanks to his experience, Philippe Sauquet will complete the Board's expertise in chemicals, in line with the regular requests of shareholders and of the Board itself. In addition, in the past ten years Philippe Sauquet has been a key person in TotalEnergies' diversification strategy toward renewable energies and low-carbon solutions, which will enable him to contribute effectively to Arkema's strategy in support of sustainable development," stated Thierry Le Hénaff after the Board of directors' meeting.

Moreover, the Board confirmed its willingness to continue completing the diversity of its profiles and skills in the future.

Philippe Sauquet is also joining the Nominating, Compensation and Governance Committee.

Philippe Sauquet has held several senior management roles within the TotalEnergies group for over 30 years and was in particular a member of the Executive committee between 2014 and 2021, President of the Gas, Renewables Power business and President of Strategy-Innovation for the group between 2016 and 2021, as well as President of the Refining Chemicals business between 2014 and 2016.

