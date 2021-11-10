Gelion, an Australian zinc-bromide battery tech specialist, has agreed to deliver 100 MWh of energy storage to Mayur Renewables for clean energy projects in Papua New Guinea under a new deal.From pv magazine Australia Gelion Technologies has announced a new partnership with Mayur Renewables, which aims to develop a renewable energy portfolio in Papua New Guinea. The newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) will see Gelion supply Mayur Renewables, a division of Sydney-listed Mayur Resources, with its zinc-bromide Endure batteries. Gelion is currently bringing the Endure batteries to full ...

