Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results: Financial -10

10 November 2021

Halfords Group plc

Interim Results: Financial Year 2022

Strong H1 performance; confident outlook, upgrading full year profits to GBP80m - GBP90m.

Market leading position in electric car and bike servicing and repair; plans to double trained electric technicians next year.

Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its interim results for the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021 ("the period").

To provide a better understanding of underlying performance, comparisons of sales, profit and debt will primarily be made relative to FY20, that is, on a 2-year basis unless otherwise stated. The disruption to last year (FY21) from COVID-19 means that one-year comparators are more difficult to interpret but are provided within the tables below. All numbers shown are on a post-IFRS 16 basis and before non-underlying items, unless otherwise stated.

Overview

H1 FY22

-- Strong revenue growth of +19.2% vs. FY20, growing market share in Retail Motoring and Autocentres, withrevenues +7.7% and +88.8% respectively. Cycling growth of +8.8%, despite the known supply chain disruption.

-- Material contribution from areas of strategic focus: Group Services growing +75%, online +81% and B2B+78%.

-- Underlying Profit Before Tax of GBP57.9m, +GBP27.7m (+91.7%) vs. FY20 (note: FY22 includes business ratesrelief of GBP9.2m).

-- Compared to FY21, Group Revenue grew +8.7% and underlying PBT +GBP2.1m (+3.8%).

-- Period ended with Net debt of GBP232.7m or net cash of GBP91.6m when excluding IFRS lease debt; workingcapital abnormally low.

-- Declared interim dividend per share of 3p.

Outlook

-- Positive start to H2, with sales momentum continuing across the business.

-- Confident in our ability to navigate the well-publicised inflationary and operational headwinds throughH2. Supply chain disruption beginning to ease.

-- As previously disclosed, H2 investment in motoring pricing and higher transformation spend to impactnear-term profitability but drive long term growth.

-- Upgrade our FY22 full year underlying PBT forecast to GBP80m - GBP90m, post IFRS 16; previous guidance wasabove GBP75m.

-- Longer term, our more resilient operating model - underpinned by a larger Services, B2B and Retailmotoring business - will enable us to continue to deliver progress, despite the inflationary headwinds whichremain.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to have delivered a strong H1 performance, driven by market share gains in Motoring products, Garages and our mobile services business, which now account for more than two thirds of our revenue. We also continued to see a significant contribution from areas of strategic focus, with revenue from Group Services, Online and B2B, all growing by more than 75% on a two-year basis. In cycling, demand levels remain good, and we are pleased with the current availability of kids bikes and e-bikes as we head into the Christmas trading period. We have carried good sales momentum into H2 across our business, supported by the easing of supply chain disruption. This has enabled us to increase our FY22 underlying profit before tax guidance to between GBP80m and GBP90m.

"We are seeing significant growth in the number of customers choosing electric forms of transport, and we continue to have a market-leading position in the servicing and repair of electric vehicles. Sales of e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories grew by more than 140% on two years ago, and servicing for electric cars in our garages was up 120% year-on-year. We have already invested in the training of more than 1,300 electric technicians and are on track to train 2,000 by the end of FY22, equating to more than two per store or garage. This number will double next year."

"There is good momentum in our existing business, the strategically important area of Motoring Services continues to grow strongly, and our recent acquisitions are all performing well. As a result, despite the challenging trading environment, I am very excited about our future growth prospects."

Group financial summary**

FY22 FY20 Var FY21 Var FY20 Var FY21 Var FY21 H1 H1 FY20 H1 % GBPm % GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 694.8 582.7 112.1 19.2% 638.9 55.9 8.7% Retail 538.7 500.0 38.7 7.7% 524.2 14.5 2.8% Autocentres 156.1 82.7 73.4 88.8% 114.7 41.4 36.1% Gross Margin 51.7% 50.1% +167bps 49.3% +230bps Retail 50.6% 47.0% +360bps 46.9% +370bps Autocentres 55.6% 68.6% -1300bps 60.6% -500bps Underlying EBITDA* 115.7 90.8 24.9 27.4% 115.5 0.2 0.2% Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT")* 57.9 30.2 27.7 91.7% 55.8 2.1 3.8% Profit Before Tax 64.3 27.5 36.8 133.8% 55.4 8.9 16.1% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 24.0p 12.2p 96.7% 23.0p 4.35%

*before non-underlying items. **Alternative performance measures are defined and reconciled to IFRS amounts in the glossary on page 21. The LFL change measure adjusts for the in-year store openings and closures, and acquisitions.

Group revenue summary

Total Revenue LFL Revenue Total Revenue LFL Revenue Vs FY20 % Vs FY20 % vs FY21 % Vs FY21 % Retail Motoring 6.2% 11.9% 34.1% 41.0% Retail Cycling 8.8% 25.3% -25.2% -20.5% Retail Total 7.7% 17.8% 2.8% 7.0% Autocentres 88.8% 15.5% 36.1% 19.3% Group 19.2% 17.5% 8.7% 9.3%

Key H1 highlights

-- Group revenue growth over two years +19.2% and +17.5% LFL, driven by market share gains in Autocentresand Retail Motoring, and Retail Cycling growth, despite ongoing supply chain issues.

-- Group Services +75%, now representing 33% of Group revenues, driven by good growth in our underlyingbusiness and boosted by our acquisitions.

-- Recent sales growth rates from the first half have carried forward to current trading and are broadly inline with first half averages across the business.

-- In Retail two-year comparisons show:? Revenue +7.7% and +17.8% LFL. - Retail Motoring revenue +6.2% and LFL +11.9%, driven by market share gains in core categories andstrong demand for staycation products, up +45%. - Retail Cycling +8.8% and LFL 25.3%, with our award-winning own brand ranges of premium and electricbikes continuing to see high levels of demand, despite supply chain issues. - Electric mobility revenue (i.e., e-bikes, e-scooters and associated accessories) up +140%.

-- In Autocentres two-year comparisons show:? Autocentres revenue +88.8% and +15.5% LFL as we expand our commercial business, leverage ouracquisitions, and group-wide marketing initiatives increase customer awareness. - Strong demand for our Halfords Mobile Expert ("HME") vans. In two years, we have grown to 172 vans,14 hubs and 250 technicians. - Accelerating growth in demand for electric vehicle servicing, with the number of EVs being brought toour garages increasing 123.6% year-on-year.

-- Group sales growth against FY21, whilst lower than the two-year comparator, remains strong at +9.3% LFLand +8.7% total against a very strong comparative. Cycling sales stepped back as supply challenges hit, but RetailMotoring and Autocentres growth was very strong.

-- Group gross margin improved by +167bps over two years (+230bps vs FY21) as our Cycling performance showsa significant improvement against FY20 and our business mixes into higher margin Autocentres.

-- Operating costs were managed well, +16.0% versus FY20 and decreasing as a proportion of revenue by-1.2ppts. Operating Costs include the benefit of GBP9.2m Business rates not levied.

-- Profit Before Tax ("PBT") of GBP57.9m, up +91.7% on FY20 (+3.8% vs FY21).

-- Cash movement of GBP25.0m, driven by strong profit generation, but lower working capital continues toflatter the balance sheet position.

-- Non-underlying items were a credit of GBP6.4m, primarily a result of closed store provisions being revisedas the Group continues to negotiate lease disposals. 1. Group Services includes revenues across both Retail and Autocentres and includes the revenue fromservices provided (e.g., car service, cycling repair, dash cam fit etc) along with any associated products sold inthe same transaction. 2. B2B includes revenues from C2W, Commercial, Fleet and product sales to businesses in both Retail andAutocentres

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 404 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 374 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's and Universal) and have access to 172 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and Tyres on the Drive) and 192 Commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

Chief Executive's Statement

The Group has delivered another strong performance in the first half of FY22. Strong revenue growth, increasing market share and good profitability, with underlying PBT of GBP57.9m, almost double that of FY20 and GBP2.1m ahead of FY21. We continue to see our services business, the focus of our strategic investment, go from strength to strength, resulting in a more resilient business going forward. For the remainder of this commentary, we will draw comparisons vs FY20 unless otherwise stated as we feel this is a more helpful reflection of our performance due to the COVID-19 disruption seen in FY21. Stated results are on a post IFRS16 basis and before non-underlying items, unless otherwise stated.

Revenue

Group revenues were GBP694.8m, with both Retail and Autocentres delivering strong growth over two years. The scale and increased customer awareness of our Autocentres business is clearly beginning to pay dividends and our Retail business, after last year's disruption, has also benefited from investment over the last two years, with improved customer experience and convenience at the centre of our efforts.

Retail Motoring

The motoring side of our Retail business has grown +6.2% over two years, with a strong performance across many core categories. This performance is even more remarkable given the contraction in some markets in which we operate, e.g., the mature and more discretionary categories of Sat Nav and Audio. In contrast, our essential and specialist product categories have shown strong results. Maintenance and our 3B's ("Blades, Bulbs and Batteries") have grown over +5%, Workshop +23% and Car Cleaning +15% as we refresh ranges and bring new products to market. Development of our online customer journey has been key to the growth.

We have also seen longer term trends emerge. Staycations and a more fitness and environmentally conscious customer shop our range of touring products, from roof carrying, roof boxes and cycle carriers, to transport everything they need to enjoy what the UK has to offer. Staycation products grew +45%, with customers selecting the correct equipment they need online, or by speaking to one of our colleagues, before getting everything fitted to their car on demand or on their chosen day.

Finally, we have also seen a strong performance on child travel, growing +20% over two years. We stock popular brands, as well as bringing exclusive, high quality own brand products to market, offering choice and value to customers as well as expert advice and fitting.

Retail Cycling

Cycling undoubtedly had a very strong FY21 and sales this year, while strong, have been constrained by supply chain issues and industry specific bottlenecks on production. Cycling availability started the year lower than we would like, and while we hoped to see availability normalise, it unquestionably deteriorated further during the first half. Although supply challenges have now begun to ease, we saw shortfalls in our premium ranges of own brand and exclusive mechanical bikes through most of H1, which saw demand outstrip an irregular and unpredictable supply. Nevertheless, we are confident, as supply normalises in the future, that we will see good sales in the categories hardest hit this year and we believe we are well set for Christmas trading.

Autocentres

Our Autocentres business provides the clearest evidence of our strategic progress over the last two years. Greater convenience and scale, coupled with targeted initiatives to attract new customers, has resulted in sales almost doubling over two years to GBP156m and 22% of our Group. Traffic levels through much of H1 have been broadly in line with pre pandemic levels, signalling our growth in market share, but with a market share estimate of only 4%, there is a lot of room for future growth.

The profitability of the Autocentre business was impacted in the first half by a shift in the MOT season to the second half of the year, driven by the Government extending MOTs during COVID-19. This seasonal shift impacts labour productivity, with the benefit usually seen in the first quarter moving to our third quarter trading period. We remain confident in the full year performance of our Autocentres.

Areas of strategic focus

It has been another strong period for our areas of strategic focus, again demonstrating the resilience and relevance of our strategy in the face of a tough operating environment.

Group Services1

Group revenue from services was GBP232m, growing 75% since FY20, and now accounts for 33% of total revenue. This is one of our most notable strategic achievements and, despite the demonstrable progress, we see significant further growth yet to come. We have acquired three Motoring Services businesses that have given us greater scale, convenience and ability to leverage our expertise in technology and training. Since the acquisition of Tyres on the Drive in 2019, we have grown from 7 vans offering tyre fitting to a fleet of over 170 Halfords Mobile Expert vans offering 19 different services. McConechy's Tyre Services and Universal Tyres have provided us with geographical access to more of the UK and a greater ability to grow our share of commercial markets.

B2B2

B2B has delivered another excellent sales performance, growing +78% vs. FY20 and accounting for 20% of Group revenue. We continue to see strong revenue growth across all aspects of our offer, including Cycle 2 Work ("C2W") growing 53%, and bulk product and gift voucher sales to businesses growing 44%. Most notable, however, is the progress we have made in our commercial motoring business over the last two years. Commercial sales, representing service and repair to fleets, agricultural vehicles or lorries, have grown 350% since FY20. This has been achieved through our strategic acquisitions of McConechy's Tyre Services and Universal Tyres, which have given the Group improved national coverage, enabling us to win larger contracts to support businesses with a single partner across the UK, rather than disparate and fragmented coverage from multiple providers. As with many services, the essential nature of this business strengthens our resilience and provides growth opportunities for the future as we continue to scale.

Online

Convenience to many customers is defined by receiving the right product or service with the least possible effort. Clearly this needs to be achieved throughout the purchase journey but, for many, this begins online by showcasing the range of solutions to a customer's needs clearly and concisely. We continue to make significant strides in this area, proven by our revenue growth online of +80% over two years. Whether guiding customers through our range of specialist car cleaning products, choosing how or where they would like a tyre fitted or, more recently, easily identifying which bikes are in stock for immediate delivery, our digital proposition has changed substantially since 2019.

Operational Review

The operating environment remains challenging for all retailers across the UK, but we continue to focus on keeping colleagues and customers safe, improving efficiency across the Group, and identifying cost reductions where possible.

The Supply Chain

Moving anything around the globe over the last 6 months has been particularly challenging. Even if goods are manufactured and a container is found to ship them to the UK, the recent HGV driver shortage has meant that this final leg of the supply chain has been more costly and unreliable. The freight spot market has, at times, been 10x the normal rate, with some suppliers reneging on volumes or prices, but as the Cycling market leader in the UK, we have worked closely with freight partners.

Integration of Our Acquisitions

One of our biggest programmes this year was to quickly integrate our acquisition of Universal Tyres in March 2021 so that we could utilise the additional scale from the garages and vans and grow our commercial business. Our strong performance within B2B has been driven in part by the speed with which we integrated the business. Our digital operating model, PACE, was rolled out to all sites in less than half the time it took to do the same in McConechy's. This was a fantastic achievement and testament to the hard work and experience of our support teams, something we can roll forward to future acquisitions as we progress towards our target of 550 garages.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

We continue to make good progress on our ESG Strategy, in each of our four priority areas of Electrification, Net Zero, Diversity & Inclusion, and Product, Packaging and Waste Management, as well as in creating stronger foundations to drive further progress. Here are a few examples of our ESG accomplishments in H1:

-- In Electrification, we rolled-out free Electric Bike trials across our Retail store estate to encouragecustomers to swich to clean transport solutions. We also trained over 1,300 colleagues to deliver Electric Servicesin Scooters, Bikes and Cars, on target for at least 2,000 by year-end.

-- In Net Zero, we switched our electricity requirements to 100% renewable sources, reducing carbonemissions in our own operations by more than 30%, taking us significantly closer to achieving our science-basedtarget for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which is aligned to the ambitious 1.5 degree pathway.

-- In Product, Packaging and Waste Management we reduced primary plastic packaging by 8% and intend to gofurther in H2.

Our progress will continue to accelerate in the second half and beyond, as we seek to drive sustainability in the motoring and cycling industries, and as the market leader in both, play a critical role in supporting the UK to quickly adopt electric forms of personal transport.

Colleagues and the Labour Market

At the end of FY21, we announced one of our biggest training programmes to date, which would involve training all Retail colleagues in the full suite of customer services on offer. The aim was to increase our skills base from roughly 16,000 to over 40,000, which we achieved by the end of Q1. This means our on-demand fitting offer is more convenient for customers, reducing wait times and getting customers back moving quickly. As the transition to Electric travel gathers pace, we also announced that 2,000 of our 6,000 colleague-base in stores and garages would be trained to service electric cars, bikes and scooters. We are progressing well towards our year-end target, having trained over 1,300 by the end of the first half.

The labour market has also not been without its challenges. Self-isolation and high demand for technicians has meant that capacity within our garages and HME vans has been constrained. While not a significant problem, it has undoubtedly meant that we have limited our sales potential over the first half of the year. Excellent labour productivity has partially compensated, and we hope to see an improvement in the labour market over the balance of year.

Finally, to underpin our service offering, we have also implemented a new store operating model, resulting in more customer facing service technicians. This means customers who wish to complete one of the 80% of online transactions fulfilled in stores, or start their journey with a colleague, the experience is better than ever, resulting in record NPS scores in both stores and garages.

Strategic Progress

In 2019 we accelerated our strategy to "Evolve into a consumer and B2B services-focused business, with a greater emphasis on motoring, generating higher and more sustainable financial returns." Two years on, we have made significant progress, with both Services and B2B revenues growing significantly and representing a greater proportion of overall Group revenues.

To achieve this, we have materially changed the shape of our business, whilst simultaneously launching initiatives and investments targeted at growing our market share and increasing the capacity of our estate. Since 2018, through acquisition and organic growth, we have more than doubled the number of fixed and mobile locations dedicated to offering Motoring Services, from 316 to over 700. In this time frame we have added almost 80 garages through our acquisitions, over 190 commercial vans and built our fleet of Halfords Mobile Experts to over 170.

The physical changes to our business are clear and have progressed well, but we have also delivered a series of initiatives to drive awareness, improve efficiency and increase the capacity of our existing estate. PACE, our digital operating platform, operates across our entire garage estate. Our full range of products and services are now offered from one website, bookable at any of our stores, garages or vans, and we have driven demand and awareness through cross shop initiatives, our Motoring Services marketing campaigns and continuous digital enhancements. These changes have resulted in record levels of customer satisfaction across the Group, with the Autocentre NPS moving ahead by an impressive 11.9 points since FY18.

FY22 will see further strategic progress;

-- Additional initiatives to drive Cross shop, which has grown +30% year-on-year in H1, aided by developmentof our WeCheck App.

-- 'Project Fusion' will deliver a connected and convenient customer offer within a town, leveraging theHalfords assets by linking together our stores, garages and vans, supported by our centralised customer contactteam. Our trial town, whilst in its infancy, is delivering strong sales growth, significantly enhanced levels ofcross shop and very high levels of customer satisfaction.

-- Our Motoring pricing investment was launched during the closing stages of H1 and has shown positivevolume growth against our plan. The investment is providing customers with greater value, underpinning thefoundations of our services business.

-- Avayler, our proprietary software to streamline service delivery for companies that operate in multiplelocations, was launched in July to our first customer, American Tire Distributors Inc. and is an exciting extensionto the Halfords B2B offer.

-- The development of the Loyalty programme is progressing well, having appointed third party support todevelop the loyalty engine and subscription module, alongside designing the digital hub user experience.

Capital structure and dividend

Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged:

1. Maintaining a prudent balance sheet

2. Investment for growth

3. M&A, focused on Autocentres

4. Progressive dividend policy

5. Surplus cash returned to shareholders

Our Net Debt: EBITDA ratio, revised on an IFRS 16 basis, was 1.0x at the half-year. In the near-term we intend to operate with more prudent debt levels as economic uncertainty continues.

With a continued strong performance from our areas of strategic focus, we will continue with our transformation plan, which we believe will require between GBP50m and GBP60m of capital expenditure this year and over the medium-term. Our growth plan will be complemented by acquisitions if we are able to find attractive businesses, with the right strategic fit and for a fair price. Our acquisition strategy will be focussed on scaling our motoring services business, propelling us to market leadership in aftermarket service, maintenance, and repair.

We understand the importance of the ordinary dividend to many of our investors and we updated our dividend policy at our preliminary results in June 2021, reinstating the ordinary dividend from FY22 at 9p per share, intending this to be progressive. We have declared an FY22 interim dividend of 3p per share to be paid on 21 January 2022 with the corresponding ex-dividend date of 9 December 2021 and the record date of 10 December 2021.

Current trading and outlook

Overall, we are very pleased with our first half performance across the Group and how we are delivering against our strategy. We ended the first half with improved sales growth and, so far in the second half, sales have been in line with our expectations. We have seen sales growth across the business and in Cycling, although global supply chain disruption remains, supply constraints have eased somewhat.

Inflation, labour shortages and supply disruption will continue to impact the business. We believe demand for our products and services will remain healthy and that we will be able to manage and mitigate the operational challenges through H2 and into FY23. Our strong first half performance gives us the confidence to continue to invest in price in Retail Motoring, where early volume uplifts are encouraging, and in our Group transformation, investing for the longer term.

Taking the above into account, we are upgrading our FY22 full year profit before tax range to GBP80m - GBP90m.

Looking longer term, our strategy was designed to deliver growth and build resilience. We set out a plan to accelerate our position in Services and B2B markets, which offer greater opportunities for growth, to strengthen our products business, and to improve the overall profitability of our operating model. Since 2018 we have seen our Services and B2B revenues grow considerably, and we have also improved the profitability of our Cycling business and strengthened the position of our Motoring products business, which underpins our Motoring Services offer. Finally, we have materially changed our cost base, reducing our Retail store footprint and improving efficiency, whilst also reducing working capital to support the funding of future investments.

We do not expect the extreme levels of inflation seen on freight spot markets to be sustained, and we expect supply and demand of labour markets to stabilise, but certain inflationary aspects of FY23 are already known, including National Insurance, National Minimum Wage and energy costs. We are confident that our established efficiency workstreams and hedging polices will, in part, mitigate some of these costs. We also see some positive aspects looking forward; foreign exchange and rental markets are more favourable, cycling supply should stabilise, and our initiatives from FY22 will begin to build momentum, contributing further to revenue growth.

As a business we look forward with confidence to another period of transformation and strength. We have developed a stronger and more efficient business, centred around more resilient revenue streams in markets with opportunities to significantly grow share. That said, operational agility is also a term we have used many times over the last 18 months and is an approach that we now permanently adopt in our operation.

Graham Stapleton Chief Executive Officer, 9 November 2021

Halfords Group Plc

Chief Financial Officer's Report

Halfords Group plc ("the Group" or "Group")

Reportable Segments

Halfords Group operates through two reportable business segments:

-- Retail, operating in both the UK and Republic of Ireland; and

-- Autocentres, operating solely in the UK.

All references to Retail represent the consolidation of the Halfords ("Halfords Retail") and Cycle Republic businesses, Boardman Bikes Limited and Boardman International Limited (together, "Boardman Bikes"), and Performance Cycling Limited (together, "Tredz and Wheelies") trading entities. All references to Autocentres represent the consolidation of the Autocentres, McConechy's and Universal trading entities. All references to Group represent the consolidation of the Retail and Autocentres segments.

The "H1 FY22" accounting period represents trading for the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021 ("the period"). The comparative periods "H1 FY21" and "H1 FY20" represent trading for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2020 ("the prior period") and to 27 September 2019 respectively.

To provide a better understanding of underlying performance, operating performance comparisons (sales, margin, profitability) will be made relative to FY20, that is on a 2-year basis. The disruption to last year (FY21) from COVID-19 means that one-year comparators are, in some instances, more difficult to interpret. All numbers shown are on a post IFRS16 basis, unless otherwise stated. Group Financial Results

Change Change H1 FY22 H1 FY20 H1 FY21 H1 FY 20 to H1 FY22 H1 FY21 to H1 FY22 GBPm GBPm (%) GBPm (%) Group Revenue 694.8 582.7 19.2% 638.9 8.7% Group Gross Profit 359.4 291.7 23.2% 315.8 13.8% Underlying EBIT 63.7 36.8 73.1% 63.7 0.0% Underlying EBITDA 115.7 90.8 27.4% 115.5 0.2% Net Finance Costs (5.8) (6.6) (12.1%) (7.9) (26.6%) Underlying Profit Before Tax 57.9 30.2 91.7% 55.8 3.8% Net non-underlying items 6.4 (2.7) - (0.4) - Profit Before Tax 64.3 27.5 133.8% 55.4 16.1% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share 24.0p 12.2p 96.7% 23.0p 4.3%

Group revenue in H1 FY22, at GBP694.8m, 19.2% up on H1 FY20, comprised Retail revenue of GBP538.7m and Autocentres revenue of GBP156.1m. This compared to H1 FY20 Group revenue of GBP582.7m, which comprised Retail revenue of GBP500.0m and Autocentres revenue of GBP82.7m. Group gross profit at GBP359.4m (H1 FY20: GBP291.7m) represented 51.7% of Group revenue (H1 FY20: 50.1%), reflecting a stronger Retail gross margin of 50.6% offset by a decrease in the Autocentres gross margin of 13%pts to 55.6%. The latter was driven by previous acquisitions of McConechy's, Tyres on the Drive and Universal, with a mix into lower margin B2B and tyre sales driving lower levels of gross margin.

Total operating costs before non-underlying items were 16.0% above H1 FY20 at GBP295.7m (H1 FY20: GBP254.9m) of which Retail comprised GBP211.4m (H1 FY20: GBP201.1m), Autocentres GBP83.1m (H1 FY20: GBP52.7m) and unallocated costs GBP1.2m (H1 FY20: GBP1.1m), whilst business rates relief totalled GBP9.2m. The significant increase in operating costs within Autocentres primarily reflects the costs within the acquired businesses. Unallocated costs represent amortisation charges in respect of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, namely the acquisition of Autocentres in February 2010, Boardman Bikes in June 2014, Tredz and Wheelies in May 2016, McConechy's in November 2019 and Universal in March 2021, which arise on consolidation of the Group.

Group Underlying EBITDA increased 27.4% from H1 FY20 to GBP115.7m (H1 FY20: GBP90.8m), whilst net finance costs were GBP5.8m (H1 FY20: GBP6.6m).

Underlying Profit Before Tax for the period was up 91.7% on H1 FY20 at GBP57.9m (H1 FY20: GBP30.2m). The non-underlying credit of GBP6.4m in the period (H1 FY20: debit GBP2.7m) materially related to the release of previous non rent onerous lease costs whereby the properties to which they relate have since been re-assigned.

After non-underlying items, Group Profit Before Tax was GBP64.3m (H1 FY20: GBP27.5m).

Retail

H1 FY22 H1 FY20 Change H1 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm (%) GBPm (%) Revenue 538.7 500.0 7.7% 524.2 2.8% Gross Profit 272.6 235.0 16.0% 245.7 10.9% Gross Margin 50.6% 47.0% 7.7% 46.9% 8.0% Operating Costs (211.4) (201.1) 5.1% (185.4) 14.0% Underlying EBIT 61.2 33.9 80.5% 60.3 1.5% Non-underlying items 6.4 (2.5) - (0.1) - EBIT 67.6 31.4 115.3% 60.2 12.3% 102.3 Underlying EBITDA 80.0 27.9% 101.9 0.4%

Revenue for the Retail business of GBP538.7m reflected, a one-year like-for-like (LFL) sales increase of +7.0% and two-year LFL growth of +17.8%.

Please refer to the Retail Operational Review in the Chief Executive's Statement for further commentary on the trading performance in the period. Like-for-like revenues and total sales revenue mix for the Retail business are split by category below:

H1 FY22-20 H1 FY22-21 H1 FY22 H1 FY20 H1 FY21 LFL (%) LFL (%) Total sales mix (%) Total sales mix (%) Total sales mix (%) Motoring 41.0 11.9 56.7 57.5 42.5 Cycling -20.5 25.3 43.3 42.5 57.5 Total 7.0 17.8 100.0 100.0 100.0

Gross profit for the Retail business at GBP272.6m (H1 FY20: GBP235.0m) represented 50.6% of sales, which is an increase on previous years (H1 FY21: 46.9%, H1 FY20: 47.0%). This reflected several factors, including favourable buying terms, component rationalisation, more effective promotional pricing within the cycling category and a sales increase in higher margin motoring categories vs cycling in FY21.

The table below shows the average exchange rate reflected in cost of sales, along with the year-on-year movement.

H1 FY20 H1 FY21 H1 FY22 USD USD USD Average USD: GBP rate reflected in cost of sales USD1.33 USD1.30 USD1.32

Retail operating costs before non-underlying items increased by 14.0% against H1 FY21 and 5.1% against H1 FY20 to GBP211.4m (H1 FY21: GBP185.4m and H1 FY20: GBP201.1m). The 5.1% 2-year increase in cost is driven by higher volume-related variable costs, necessary to deliver the 17.8% LFL% sales growth, including store payroll, warehouse and distribution and marketing costs, and investment in support costs as part of our transformation programmes, including centralising the contact centre, improving IT capability and colleague training. Offsetting this investment are cost savings associated with the closure of a number of stores and the implementation of strong procurement principles. The 14.0% increase against H1 FY21 is predominantly due to last year's government support of furlough GBP7.9m and business rates relief GBP16.5m compared to no furlough income and GBP7.9m of business rates relief in FY22 H1. The furlough income in H1 FY21 was subsequently repaid in the second half of last year.

Autocentres

H1 FY22 H1 FY20 Change H1 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm (%) GBPm (%) Revenue 156.1 82.7 88.8% 114.7 36.1% Gross Profit 86.8 56.7 53.1% 69.5 24.9% Gross Margin 55.6% 68.6% (18.9%) 60.6% (8.2%) Operating Costs (83.1) (52.7) 57.7% (64.8) 28.2% Underlying EBIT 3.7 4.0 (7.5)% 4.7 (21.3)% Non-underlying items - (0.2) (0.3) EBIT 3.7 3.8 (2.6)% 4.4 (15.9)% Underlying EBITDA 13.4 11.0 21.8% 13.0 3.1%

Autocentres generated total revenues of GBP156.1m (H1 FY20: GBP82.7m), an increase of 88.8% on H1 FY20, with one-year LFL increase of 19.3% and a two-year LFL growth of 15.5%.

The increase in total revenue from FY20 was primarily due to the acquisitions of McConechy's, Tyres on the Drive and Universal, but the underlying Autocentre business also performed strongly on a like-for-like basis as strong labour productivity drove additional sales.

Gross profit at GBP86.8m (H1 FY20: GBP56.7m) represented a gross margin of 55.6%, a decrease from the 68.6% gross margin in H1 FY20, reflecting the acquisitions made in previous years, all of which are more heavily weighted towards lower margin tyre and B2B sales. The underlying Autocentre gross margin was strong, reflecting the continued focus on the operating model via technology enabled efficiency programmes and growth in higher margin revenue streams.

Autocentre EBIT of GBP3.7m was GBP0.7m below H1 FY21 and GBP0.1m below H1 FY20. Last year, as in the Retail business, the profit figure is distorted by the partial closure of some of the garages, furlough claims and business rates and therefore the more relevant comparator is H1 FY20. The small dip in profitability for both years reflects the significant shift of the MOT peak season into our second half and, accordingly, we expect profitability to move significantly forward in H2 FY22.

Portfolio Management

The Retail store portfolio at 1 October 2021 comprised 403 stores (end of H1 FY21: 443; end of FY21: 404). One new Autocentres was opened, and one was closed in the period, making the total number of Autocentre locations 374 as at 1 October 2021 (end of H1 FY21: 367; end of FY21: 374). There were a total of 364 vans, 172 of which were HME, 104 McConechy's and 88 Universal. The following table outlines the changes in the Retail and Autocentres store portfolio over the 26-week period:

Retail Centres Relocations 0 0 Leases re-negotiated 28 8 Rightsized 0 0 Openings 0 1 Closed 1 1

Net Non-Underlying items

The following table outlines the components of the non-underlying items recognised in the period:

H1 FY22 H1 FY21 GBPm GBPm Organisational restructure costs 0.3 0.9 Closure costs (6.8) (0.5) One off claims 0.1 - Net non-underlying items (credit)/debit (6.4) 0.4

In the current and prior period, costs relate to redundancy associated with a strategic redesign of our instore operating model, undertaken to better meet our customers' expectations and deliver a consistent shopping experience across our estate. Redundancy costs of GBP0.3m (HY21: GBP0.9m, FY21: GBP5.9m) were incurred to transition to the new operating model.

During FY20 and FY21 the group completed a strategic review of the profitability of the physical estate and subsequently closed a number of stores and garages. Assets were impaired, and costs associated with the ongoing onerous commitments under the lease agreements and other costs associated with the property exits were provided for accordingly. In the current period GBP6.8m of these provisions have been released as the group continues to negotiate lease disposals and review provisions held in place.

During the prior period Cycle Republic closure costs of GBP0.5m, which were provided for at year-end FY20, were released. A provision of GBP0.6m was created at year end FY20 in relation to the HMRC audit relating to the national minimum wage. The Group has continued to work with HMRC and external advisors and a full data validation exercise is underway to determine the required Notice of Underpayment. The exercise is in progress and based on information available to date, and the Group's assessment of a range of potential outcomes, management increased the provision to GBP3.4m at year end FY21, which represents management's best estimate of the value of underpayments and the associated penalty charge. During the current period further professional fees in relation to this investigation, amounting to GBP0.1m, have been recorded. Finance Expense

The net finance expense for the period was lower year-on-year at GBP5.8m (H1 FY21: GBP7.9m), the result of a decrease in the level of IFRS 16 interest, reflecting both the ageing of the lease portfolio and the disposal of a number of sites in the previous year. Net finance costs pre IFRS 16 have decreased to GBP1.3m (HY21: GBP3.0m) as we were fully drawn down on the RCF in the prior year.

Taxation

The taxation charge on profit for the financial period was GBP11.6m (H1 FY21: GBP10.4m). The effective tax rate before non-underlying items of 18.09% (H1 FY21: 18.9%) differs from the UK corporation tax rate (19%) primarily as a result of the 30% permanent element of the 130% capital allowances super deduction on qualifying plant and machinery additions. The rate reduction is partially offset by the depreciation expense relating to non-qualifying assets, and the share based payments IFRS 2 charge.

The full year FY22 effective tax rate is expected to be c.18.45%.

Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

Underlying Basic EPS was 24.0 pence and after non-underlying items 26.6 pence (H1 FY21: 22.8 pence after non-underlying items, H1 FY20: 11.1 pence). Basic weighted-average shares in issue during the period were 197.8m (H1 FY21: 197.0m).

Dividend ("DPS")

The Board have declared an interim dividend of 3p per share in respect of the period to 1 October 2021 (H1 FY21: None). The interim dividend will be paid on 21 January 2022 to shareholders who are on the register of members, with an ex-dividend date of 9 December 2021 and a record date of 10 December 2021.

Capital Expenditure

Capital investment in the period totalled GBP22.8m (H1 FY21: GBP11.2m) comprising GBP15.0m in Retail and GBP7.8m in Autocentres.

Within Retail, GBP6m (H1 FY21: GBP1.7m) was invested in stores, the majority of which related to on-going store improvement projects (GBP2.0m), continued investment in LED lighting within stores (GBP1m) and roof/reactive works. Investment has continued in IT systems (H1 FY22: GBP7.4m), covering the ongoing development and enhancement of the new website. The balance of GBP1.6m was invested in other smaller support centre upgrades/projects, and a small amount within Tredz & Wheelies.

The GBP7.8m (H1 FY21: GBP1.2m) capital expenditure in Autocentres principally related to the purchase of Halfords Mobile Expert vans, PACE (the underpinning system architecture within the Autocentre business) development work and replacement of fixtures and fittings.

During the period, six properties that were acquired as freehold properties within Universal Tyre Company (Deptford) were sold to third parties and then leased back to Halfords Autocentres Limited. The transaction has been accounted for as a sale and leaseback transaction in the Group under IFRS 16 'Leases'. The total proceeds of the sale were GBP7.5m and a net gain of GBP0.5m has been recognised for the transaction within the income statement.

On a cash basis, total capital expenditure in the period was GBP27.3m (H1 FY21: GBP11.9m).

Inventories

Group inventory held as at the period end was GBP172.3m (H1 FY21: GBP146.0m). Retail inventory increased to GBP151.6m (H1 FY21: GBP140.8m), demonstrating some recovery in Cycling stock through the period but also reflective of the incredibly strong sales in Cycling in the prior period. Tredz & Wheelies stock value was GBP10.1m (H1 FY21: GBP11.1m) remaining consistent with prior year, showing good stock management.

Autocentres' inventory was GBP10.6m (H1 FY21: GBP5.2m). The Autocentres business model is such that only modest levels of inventory are held within the centres, with most parts being acquired on an as-needed basis. The increase from the prior year is due to the addition of Universal tyres inventory.

Cashflow and Borrowings

Operating Cash Flow during the period, was GBP108.1m (H1 FY21: GBP231.2m). After acquisitions, taxation, capital expenditure and net finance costs, Free Cash Flow of GBP69.3m (H1 FY21: GBP210.1m) was generated in the period. Group net debt was GBP232.7m (H1 FY21: GBP271.6m). The Group has GBP92.1m of cash at the balance sheet date.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board considers risk assessment, identification of mitigating actions and internal control to be fundamental to achieving Halfords' strategic corporate objectives. In the Annual Report & Accounts the Board sets out what it considers to be the principal commercial and financial risks to achieving the Group's objectives. The main areas of potential risk and uncertainty in the balance of the financial year are described in the Strategic Report on page 68 of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, and all are considered relevant to the H1 FY22 reporting. These include:

-- Business Strategy - Capability and capacity to effect change - Building and maintaining stakeholder support for our strategy - Delivering an attractive customer value proposition - Positive brand appeal, maintaining and growing market share

-- Financial? Delivering a sustainable business model

-- Compliance? Regulatory compliance - Service quality delivery - Cyber security

-- Operational? Colleague engagement/culture - Managing the skills shortage - IT infrastructure failure - Critical physical infrastructure failure (including supply chain disruption)

In its most recent review of business risk, the Board identified a new risk, climate change and electrification, highlighting the necessity of a strategic response to climate change and to the opportunities that arise from the increased societal importance of electric mobility.

Loraine Woodhouse Chief Financial Officer, 9 November 2021

Glossary of Alternative Performance Measures

In the reporting of financial information, the Directors have adopted various Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). APMs should be considered in addition to IFRS measurements, of which some are shown on Page 1. The Directors believe that these APMs assist in providing useful information on the underlying performance of the Group, enhance the comparability of information between reporting periods, and are used internally by the Directors to measure the Group's performance, not necessarily comparable to other entities APMs.

The key APMs that the Group focuses on are as follows: 1. Like-for-like ("L4L") sales represent revenues from stores, centres and websites that have been tradingfor at least a year (but excluding prior year sales of stores and centres closed during the year) at constantforeign exchange rates. 2. Underlying EBIT equates to results from operating activities before non-underlying items, as shown in theGroup Income Statement. Underlying EBITDA further removes depreciation and amortisation. 3. Underlying Profit Before Tax is profit before income tax and non-underlying items as shown in the GroupIncome Statement. 4. Underlying Earnings Per Share is profit after income tax before non-underlying items as shown in theGroup Income Statement, divided by the number of shares in issue. 5. Net Debt is current and non-current borrowings less cash and cash equivalents, both in-hand and at bank,as shown in the Consolidated statement of financial position, as reconciled below:

H1 FY22 H1 FY21 GBPm GBPm Cash and cash equivalents 91.6 109.6 Lease liabilities - current (55.9) (73.9) Lease liabilities - non-current (268.4) (307.3) Net Debt (232.7) (271.6) 6. Net Debt to Underlying EBITDA ratio is represented by the ratio of Net Debt to Underlying EBITDA (both ofwhich are defined above). 7. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as EBITDA plus share-based payment transactions and loss ondisposal of property, plant and equipment, less working capital movements and movements in provisions (excludingpost period end payment run adjustment), as reconciled below: H1 FY22 H1 FY21 GBPm GBPm Underlying EBIT 63.7 63.7 Depreciation and Amortisation 52.0 51.8 Underlying EBITDA 115.7 115.5 Non-underlying operating income/(expenses) 6.4 (0.4) EBITDA 122.1 115.1 Share-based payment transactions 4.2 1.6 Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment 2.5 0.1 Profit on disposal of assets held for sale (0.5) - Working capital movements (12.1) 97.3 Provisions movement (8.1) 17.1 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow 108.1 231.2 8. Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (as defined above) less capital expenditure,net finance costs, taxation and exchange movements; as reconciled below: H1 FY22 H1 FY21 GBPm GBPm Adjusted Operating Cash Flow 108.1 231.2 Capital expenditure (27.3) (11.9) Net finance costs (5.5) (7.7) Taxation (5.3) (3.0) Exchange movements (0.7) 1.5 Free Cash Flow 69.3 210.1

Halfords Group plc

Condensed consolidated income statement

For the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 1 October 2 October 2 April 2021 2020 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Notes GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 7 694.8 638.9 1,292.3 Cost of sales (335.4) (323.1) (636.0) Gross profit 359.4 315.8 656.3 Operating expenses (295.7) (252.5) (576.8) Operating profit before non-underlying items 63.7 63.7 114.5 Non-underlying operating income/(expenditure) 8 6.4 (0.4) (35.0) Results from operating activities 70.1 63.3 79.5 Finance costs 9 (5.8) (7.9) (15.0) Net finance costs (5.8) (7.9) (15.0) Profit before tax and non-underlying items 57.9 55.8 99.5 Non-underlying operating income/(expenditure) 8 6.4 (0.4) (35.0) Profit before tax 64.3 55.4 64.5 Tax on underlying items 10 (10.4) (10.5) (17.4) Tax on non-underlying items 8 (1.2) 0.1 6.1 Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders 52.7 45.0 53.2 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 13 26.6p 22.8p 27.1p Diluted earnings per share 13 26.0p 22.4p 26.4p Basic underlying earnings per share 13 24.0p 23.0p 41.7p Diluted underlying earnings per share 13 23.4p 22.6p 40.7p

A final dividend was paid for the 52 weeks to 2 April 2021 of 5 pence per share (2021: 0 pence per share). The directors have proposed an interim dividend of 3 pence per share in respect of the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021 (2021: 0 pence per share).

The notes on pages 25 to 34 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Halfords Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 1 October 2 October 2 April 2021 2021 2021 Unaudited Unaudited GBPm GBPm GBPm Profit for the period 52.7 45.0 53.2 Other comprehensive income Cash Flow hedges: fair value changes in the period 5.0 (3.8) (9.6) Income tax on other comprehensive income (1.2) 0.8 1.6 Other comprehensive income for the period, 3.8 (3.0) (8.0) net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period 56.5 42.0 45.2 attributable to equity shareholders

All items within the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income are classified as items that are or may be recycled to the consolidated income statement

The notes on pages 25 to 34 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Halfords Group plc Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at 1 October 2021 As at As at As at 1 October 2 October 2 April 2021 2020 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Notes GBPm GBPm GBPm Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 14 401.9 393.4 398.3 Property, plant and equipment 14 79.4 79.1 81.3 Right-of-use assets 14 271.2 319.2 282.8 Derivative financial instruments 0.7 - 0.1 Deferred tax asset 8.2 8.0 12.3 Total non-current assets 761.4 799.7 774.8 Current assets Inventories 172.3 146.0 143.9 Trade and other receivables 97.8 62.5 86.1 Assets held for sale 14 - - 6.0 Derivative financial instruments 3.0 2.0 0.5 Current tax assets 0.5 - 3.1 Cash and cash equivalents 15 92.1 109.6 67.2 Total current assets 365.7 320.1 306.8 Total assets 1,127.1 1,119.8 1,081.6 Liabilities

Current liabilities Borrowings 15 (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) Derivative financial instruments (1.5) (1.4) (5.9) Lease liabilities (55.9) (73.7) (63.4) Trade and other payables (293.4) (295.5) (270.2) Current tax liabilities - (0.1) - Provisions (19.2) (22.5) (24.5) Total current liabilities (370.1) (393.4) (364.2) Net current liabilities (4.4) (73.3) (57.4) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 15 (0.4) (2.2) - Lease liabilities (268.4) (305.1) (280.9) Derivative financial instruments (0.5) - (0.4) Trade and other payables (5.1) (2.3) (3.3) Provisions (12.2) (8.4) (15.0) Total non-current liabilities (286.6) (318.0) (299.6) Total liabilities (656.7) (711.4) (663.8) Net assets 470.4 408.4 417.8 Shareholders' equity Share capital 16 2.0 2.0 2.0 Share premium account 16 151.0 151.0 151.0 Investment in own shares (9.1) (10.0) (10.0) Other reserves 1.7 1.6 (1.8) Retained earnings 324.8 263.8 276.6 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 470.4 408.4 417.8

The notes on pages 25 to 34 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Halfords Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021

For the period ended 1 October 2021 (Unaudited)

Attributable to the equity holders of the Company Other reserves Share Investment Capital Share premium in own redemption Hedging Retained Total reserve reserve equity capital account shares earnings GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Closing balance at 2 April 2021 2.0 151.0 (10.0) 0.3 (2.1) 276.6 417.8 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 52.7 52.7 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges: fair value changes in the - - - - 5.0 - 5.0 period Income tax on other comprehensive income - - - - (1.2) - (1.2) Total other comprehensive income for the - - - - 3.8 - 3.8 period net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 3.8 52.7 56.5 Hedging gains and losses transferred to the - - - - (0.3) - (0.3) cost of inventory Transactions with owners Share options exercised - - 0.9 - - - 0.9 Share-based payment transactions - - - - - 4.2 4.2 Tax on share-based payment transactions - - - - - 1.2 1.2 Dividends to equity holders - - - - - (9.9) (9.9) Total transactions with owners - - 0.9 - (4.5) (3.6) Balance at 1 October 2021 2.0 151.0 (9.1) 0.3 1.4 324.8 470.4

The notes on pages 25 to 34 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Halfords Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (continued) For the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021

For the period ended 2 October 2020 (Unaudited)

Attributable to the equity holders of the Company Other reserves Share Investment Capital Share premium in own redemption Hedging Retained Total reserve capital account shares reserve earnings equity GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Opening balance at 3 April 2020 2.0 151.0 (10.0) 0.3 4.6 217.9 365.8 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 45.0 45.0 Other comprehensive income Cash Flow hedges: fair value changes in the period - - - - (3.8) - (3.8) Income tax on other comprehensive income - - - - 0.8 - 0.8 Total other comprehensive income for the period net of - - - - (3.0) - (3.0) tax Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (3.0) 45.0 42.0 Other - - - - - (0.7) (0.7) Hedging gains and losses transferred to the cost of - - - - (0.3) - (0.3) inventory Transactions with owners Share-based payment transactions - - - - - 1.6 1.6 Dividends to equity holders - - - - - - - Total transactions with owners - - - - - 1.6 1.6 Balance at 2 October 2020 2.0 151.0 (10.0) 0.3 1.3 263.8 408.4

The notes on pages 25 to 34 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Halfords Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows For the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 1 October 2 October 2 April 2021 2020 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Notes GBPm GBPm GBPm Cash Flows from operating activities Profit after tax for the period before non-underlying items 47.5 45.3 82.1 Non-underlying items 8 5.2 (0.3) (28.9) Profit after tax for the period 52.7 45.0 53.2 Depreciation - property, plant and equipment 11.5 10.7 21.0 Impairment - property, plant and equipment 0.3 - 2.8 Amortisation of right-of-use assets 33.4 34.6 81.8 Amortisation - intangible assets 6.8 6.5 12.9 Net finance costs 5.8 7.9 15.0 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles 2.5 0.1 1.7 Profit on sale and lease back (0.5) - - Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 4.2 1.6 6.4 Exchange movement (0.7) 1.5 2.1 Income tax expense 11.6 10.4 11.3 Decrease/(increase) in inventories (30.3) 27.0 35.0 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (11.7) (9.0) (26.2) Increase in trade and other payables 29.9 79.3 40.2

Increase/(decrease) in provisions (8.1) 17.1 25.7 Corporation tax paid (5.3) (3.0) (10.8) Net cash from operating activities 102.1 229.7 272.1 Cash Flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - - (11.5) Proceeds from asset held for sale 7.5 - - Purchase of intangible assets (10.4) (4.3) (11.8) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (16.9) (7.6) (15.7) Net cash used in investing activities (19.8) (11.9) (39.0) Cash Flows from financing activities Net proceeds from share options and purchase of own shares 0.9 - - Finance costs paid (5.5) (7.7) (5.5) Proceeds from loans, net of transaction costs - 3.0 - Repayment of borrowings - (180.0) (180.0) Interest paid on lease liabilities (4.6) (5.2) (10.0) Payment of capital element of leases (38.2) (33.8) (85.9) Dividends paid 12 (9.9) - - Net cash used in financing activities (57.3) (223.7) (281.4) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and bank overdrafts 15 25.0 (5.9) (48.3) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15 67.0 115.3 115.3 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 15 92.0 109.4 67.0

The notes on pages 25 to 34 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Halfords Group plc

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021 1. General information

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Halfords Group plc (the "Company") comprise the Company together with its subsidiary undertakings (the "Group").

The Company is a limited liability company incorporated, domiciled and registered in England and Wales. Its registered office is Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, Worcestershire, B98 0DE.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 10 November 2021. 2. Statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim financial reporting' as endorsed by the UKEB. They do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards.

The comparative figures for the financial period ended 2 April 2021 are not the Group's statutory accounts for that financial period. Those accounts have been reported on by the Group's auditors and delivered to the registrar of companies. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report, and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. 3. Risks and uncertainties

The Directors consider that the principal risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Group's performance in the remaining 26 weeks of the financial year remain the same as those stated on pages 66 to 72 of our Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks to 2 April 2021, which are available on our website www.halfordscompany.com with the additional of climate change and electrification going forward. These are also detailed in the CFO report on page 11. 4. Significant accounting policies

Going Concern

The directors have reviewed the current financial performance and liquidity of the business. Further details of the assessment are provided on pages 72 to 73 of our Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks to 2 April 2021, which are available on our website www.halfordscompany.com. The directors have further reviewed these financial forecasts against the current performance of the business during H1 by updating the model for actual trading, which shows Halfords has outperformed against the original model.

Having reviewed current performance and forecasts, the Directors consider that the Group has adequate resources to remain in operation for the foreseeable future and have therefore continued to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The Group's forecasts and projections, taking into account reasonably possible changes in trading performance, show that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements.

Accounting Policies

As required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by applying the accounting policies and presentation that were applied in the preparation of the 2021 Annual Reports and Accounts, which are published on the Halfords Group website, www.halfordscompany.com.

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim financial statements are the same as those set out in the Group's annual financial statements for the 52 weeks ended 2 April 2021. 5. Estimates and judgements

The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the 52-week period ended 2 April 2021 and the 26 weeks ended 2 October 2020. 6. Operating segments

The Group has two reportable segments, Retail and Car Servicing, which are the Group's strategic business units. Car Servicing became a reporting segment of the Group as a result of the acquisition of Nationwide Autocentres on 17 February 2010. The strategic business units offer different products and services, and are managed separately because they require different operational, technological and marketing strategies.

The operations of the Retail reporting segment comprise the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores and online platforms. The operations of the Car Servicing reporting segment comprise car servicing and repair performed from Autocentres, commercial vehicles and mobile customer vans through Halfords Mobile Expert

The Chief Operating Decision Maker is the Executive Directors. Internal management reports for each of the segments are reviewed by the Executive Directors on a monthly basis. Key measures used to evaluate performance are Revenue and Operating Profit. Management believe that these measures are the most relevant in evaluating the performance of the segment and for making resource allocation decisions.

The following summary describes the operations in each of the Group's reportable segments. Performance is measured based on segment operating profit, as included in the management reports reviewed by the Executive Directors. These internal reports are prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting policies consistent with these Group Financial Statements.

All material operations of the reportable segments are carried out in the UK and all material non-current assets are in the UK. The Group's revenue is driven by the consolidation of individual small value transactions and as a result Group revenue is not reliant on a major customer or group of customers. All revenue is from external customers.

26 weeks to Retail 1 October 2021 Income statement Car Servicing GBPm GBPm Total Unaudited GBPm Revenue 538.7 156.1 694.8 Segment result before non-underlying items 61.2 3.7 64.9 Non-underlying items 6.4 - 6.4 Segment result 67.6 3.7 71.3 Unallocated expenses1 (1.2) Operating profit 70.1 Net financing expense (5.8) Profit before tax 64.3 Taxation (11.6) Profit after tax 52.7 26 weeks to 2 October 2020 Retail Income statement Car Servicing GBPm Total Unaudited GBPm GBPm Revenue 524.2 114.7 638.9 Segment result before non-underlying items 60.3 4.7 65.0 Non-underlying items (0.1) (0.3) (0.4) Segment result 60.2 4.4 64.6

Unallocated expenses1 (1.3) Operating profit 63.3 Net financing expense (7.9) Profit before tax 55.4 Taxation (10.4) Profit after tax 45.0

1 Unallocated expenses have been disclosed to reflect the format of the internal management reports reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision maker and include an amortisation charge of GBP1.2m in respect of assets acquired through business combinations (2020: GBP1.3m).

52 weeks to 2 April Retail Income statement Car Servicing GBPm 2021 GBPm Total GBPm Revenue 1,039.8 252.5 1,292.3 Segment result before non-underlying items 103.7 13.1 116.8 Non-underlying items (31.7) (3.3) (35.0) Segment result 72.0 9.8 81.8 Unallocated expenses1 (2.3) Operating profit 79.5 Net financing expense (15.0) Profit before tax 64.5 Taxation (11.3) Profit after tax 53.2

1 Unallocated expenses have been disclosed to reflect the format of the internal management reports reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision maker and include an amortisation charge of GBP2.3m in respect of assets acquired through business combinations (2020: GBP2.1m).

26 weeks to Retail 1 October 2021 Other segment items: Car Servicing GBPm GBPm Total Unaudited GBPm Capital expenditure 16.1 6.7 22.8 Depreciation expense 8.0 3.5 11.5 Amortisation of right-of-use asset 25.9 7.5 33.4 Impairment 0.3 - 0.3 Amortisation expense 6.1 0.7 6.8 26 weeks to Retail 2 October 2020 Other segment items: Car Servicing GBPm GBPm Total Unaudited GBPm Capital expenditure 9.3 1.9 11.2 Depreciation expense 8.1 2.6 10.7 Amortisation of right-of-use asset 29.0 5.6 34.6 Impairment - - - Amortisation expense 4.8 0.5 5.3 52 weeks to 2 April Retail Other segment items: Car Servicing GBPm 2021 GBPm Total GBPm Capital expenditure 23.3 22.0 45.2 Depreciation and impairment expense 19.1 4.7 23.8 Impairment of right-of-use asset 11.6 0.6 12.2 Amortisation of right-of-use asset 58.2 11.4 69.6 Amortisation expense 9.6 1.2 10.8

There have been no significant transactions between segments in the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2021 (2020: GBPnil). 7. Revenue A. Revenue streams and location

The Group's operations and main revenue streams are those described in the last annual financial statements. The Group's revenue is derived from contracts with customers.

Revenue split by the Group's operating segments are shown in Note 6.

All revenue is recognised in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. B. Seasonality of operations

In general, the Group's results are not materially seasonal with revenue in the first half broadly similar to that of the second, however, sales of certain products tend to fluctuate by season. For example, sales of children's cycles peak in the Christmas season and sales of adult cycles tend to peak in the summer. 8. Non-underlying items

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 53 weeks to 1 October 2 April 2 October 2020 2021 2021 Unaudited Unaudited GBPm GBPm GBPm Non-underlying operating expenses: Organisational restructure costs (a) 0.3 0.9 5.9 One off claims (b) 0.1 - 2.9 Closure costs (c) (6.8) (0.5) 26.0 Impairment of right-of-use asset (d) - - (0.4) Acquisition and investment-related fees (e) - - 0.6 Non-underlying items before tax (6.4) 0.4 35.0 Tax on non-underlying items (f) 1.2 (0.1) (6.1) Non-underlying items after tax (5.2) 0.3 28.9

Non-underlying items are those items that are unusual because of their size, nature (one-off, non-trading costs) or incidence. The Group's management considers that these items should be separately identified within their relevant income statement category to enable a full understanding of the Group's results. a. In the current and prior period, costs related to a strategic redesign of our instore operating modelundertaken to better meet our customers' expectations and deliver a consistent shopping experience across ourestate. Redundancy costs of GBP0.3m (HY21: GBP0.9m, FY21: GBP5.9m) were incurred to transition to the new operatingmodel. b. A provision of GBP0.6m was created at year end FY20 in relation to an HMRC audit regarding National MinimumWage. The Group has continued to work with HMRC, alongside external advisors, and a full data validation exerciseis underway to determine the required Notice of Underpayment. The exercise is in progress and based on informationavailable to date, and the Group's assessment of a range of potential outcomes, management increased the provisionto GBP3.4m at year end FY21, which represents management's best estimate of the value of underpayments and theassociated penalty charge. During the current period, management has incurred further professional fees in relationto this investigation, amounting to GBP0.1m. c. During FY20 and FY21 the group completed a strategic review of the profitability of the physical estateand subsequently closed a number of stores and garages. Assets were impaired, and costs associated with theongoing onerous commitments under the lease agreements and other costs associated with the property exits wereprovided for accordingly. In the current period GBP6.8m (costs of GBP26m during FY21) of these provisions have beenreleased as the group continues to negotiate lease disposals and review provisions held in place.

During the prior period Cycle Republic closure costs of GBP0.5m, which were provided for at year-end FY20, were released.

At the period end property provisions carried forward amounted to GBP12.9m. These will continue to unwind as property exits are negotiated with landlords or tenants, and could result in further amounts being released to the income statement due to the significant estimation uncertainty over the timing of exits and the final negotiated settlements. d. In FY20, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Group revised future cash flow projections forstores and garages. As a result, in FY20, GBP0.9m incremental impairment was recognised in relation to garages wherethe current and anticipated future performance did not support the carrying value of the right-of-use asset andassociated tangible assets. This charge was directly attributable to impairment due to COVID-19 and relatedprimarily to the right-of-use asset value. During FY21, GBP0.4m of this impairment was reversed as the stores andgarages returned to a profitable position. e. In FY21, GBP0.6m relating to professional fees in respect of the acquisition of Universal Tyre Services. f. The tax charge in H1 FY22 represents a tax rate of 18.8% applied to non-underlying items (H1 FY21:Credit, 18.9%, FY21 full year: Credit, 17.4%). 9. Net Finance Costs

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 2 April 1 October 2021 2 October 2020 2021 Unaudited Unaudited

GBPm GBPm GBPm Finance costs: Bank borrowings (0.2) (2.0) (2.5) Amortisation of issue costs on loans (0.3) (0.2) (1.1) Commitment and guarantee fees (0.8) (0.5) (1.1) Other interest payable - - (0.3) Interest payable on lease liabilities (4.5) (5.2) (10.0) Finance costs (5.8) (7.9) (15.0) 10. Income tax expense

Income tax expense is recognised based on management's best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year, applied to the pre-tax income of the interim period.

The effective tax rate before non-underlying items for the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021 is 18.09% (H1 2020: 18.9%). The effective tax rate is lower than the UK corporation tax rate primarily as a result of the 30% permanent element of the 130% capital allowances super deduction on qualifying plant and machinery additions. The rate reduction is partially offset by the depreciation expense relating to non-qualifying assets, and the share based payments IFRS 2 charge. 11. Financial Instruments and Related Disclosures

Accounting classifications and fair values

The following table shows the carrying amounts and fair values of financial assets and liabilities, including their levels in the fair value hierarchy. It does not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value.

Total 1 October 2021 Fair Value - hedging Amortised Other financial instruments cost liabilities carrying amount GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Financial assets measured at fair value Forward exchange contracts used for 3.7 - - 3.7 hedging 3.7 - - 3.7 Financial assets not measured at fair value Trade and other receivables* - 89.4 - 89.4 Cash and cash equivalents - 92.1 - 92.1 - 181.5 - 181.5 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Forward exchange contracts used for (2.0) - - (2.0) hedging (2.0) - - (2.0) Financial liabilities not measured at fair value Borrowings - - (0.5) (0.5) Lease liabilities - - (324.3) (324.3) Trade and other payables** - - (171.0) (171.0) - - (495.8) (495.8)

*Prepayments and accrued income of GBP8.4m are not included as a financial asset.

** Other taxation and social security payables of GBP22.9m, deferred income of GBP1.4m, accruals of GBP84.9m and other payables of GBP18.4m are not included as a financial liability.

Amortised Other 2 October 2020 Fair Value - hedging Total carrying instruments cost financial amount liabilities GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Financial assets measured at fair value Forward exchange contracts used for 2.0 - - 2.0 hedging 2.0 - - 2.0 Financial assets not measured at fair value Trade and other receivables* - 41.1 - 41.1 Cash and cash equivalents - 109.6 - 109.6 - 150.7 - 150.7 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Forward exchange contracts used for (1.4) - - (1.4) hedging (1.4) - - (1.4) Financial liabilities not measured at fair value Borrowings - - (2.4) (2.4) Lease liabilities - - (378.7) (378.7) Trade and other payables** - - (161.7) (161.7) - - (542.8) (542.8)

*Prepayments and accrued income of GBP21.4m are not included as a financial asset.

** Other taxation and social security payables of GBP51.4m, deferred income of GBPnil, accruals of GBP64.5m and other payables of GBP18.1m are not included as a financial liability.

Measurement of fair values

The fair values of each class of financial assets and liabilities is the carrying amount, based on the following assumptions:

Trade receivables, trade payables and The fair value approximates to the carrying amount because of the short lease obligations, short-term maturity of these instruments deposits and borrowings The fair value of bank loans and other loans approximates to the carrying value Long-term borrowings reported in the statement of financial position as the majority are floating rate where payments are reset to market rates at intervals of less than one year. Forward currency contracts The fair value is determined using the market forward rates at the reporting date and the outright contract rate.

Financial instruments carried at fair value are required to be measured by reference to the following levels:

-- Level 1: quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

-- Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset orliability, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

-- Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservableinputs).

All financial instruments carried at fair value have been measured by a Level 2 valuation method. There have been no changes to classifications in the current or prior period.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations and arises principally from the Group's receivables from customers.

The Group does not have any individually significant customers and so no significant concentration of credit risk. The majority of the Group's sales are paid in cash at point of sale which further limits the Group's exposure. The Group's exposure to credit risk is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer. The Board of Directors has established a credit policy under which each new customer is analysed individually for creditworthiness before the Group's standard payment terms and conditions are offered. The Group limits its exposure to credit risk from trade receivables by establishing a maximum payment period of one month for customers. All trade receivables are based in the United Kingdom.

The Group has taken into account the historic credit losses incurred on trade receivables and adjusted it for forward looking estimates. The movement in the allowance for impairment in respect of trade receivables during the period was GBP0.1m. 12. Dividends

The Directors paid a final dividend of 5 pence per share in respect of the financial period ended 2 April 2021 (FY20: nil).

The Directors are proposing an interim dividend for the 26 weeks to 1 October 2021 of 3 pence per share (2021: nil). The interim dividend will be paid on 21 January 2022 to shareholders who are on the register of members, with an ex-dividend date of 9 December 2021 and a record date of 10 December 2021. 13. Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. The weighted average number of shares excludes shares held by the Employee Benefit Trust and has been adjusted for the issue/repurchase of shares during the period.

