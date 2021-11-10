

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported Wednesday that its nine-month total external revenue was up 28 percent to 2.38 billion pounds from last year's 1.86 billion pounds. Revenues grew 8 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019.



Total ITV Studios revenue was up 32 percent from last year to 1.19 billion pounds, and was up 6 percent compared to 2019.



Media and Entertainment or M&E revenue climbed 26 percent from last year to 1.59 billion pounds. Total M&E revenue was up 9 percent compared to 2019.



Total advertising revenue or TAR grew 30 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver previously announced 30 million pounds cost saving target for 2021.



ITV Studios remains on plan for the year, mitigating many of the challenges from COVID-19, and taking advantage of the strong global demand for content.



Further, digital transformation of M&E continues at pace.



