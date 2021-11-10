



Singapore, Nov 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, is bringing back the highly recommended Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) online masterclass which will be commencing live on 7 March 2022.We need new infrastructure. Roads, airports, schools, hospitals and housing: the list is enormous and growing. Yet severely limited budgets, economic uncertainty caused by volatile commodity prices, and deficits continue to prevent governments at all levels from delivering the kinds of structural change that have always been needed. In response, some countries have developed successful PPP programmes. Merely grasping the concepts of PPP does not do justice to our great responsibility of having ownership in the country's future. We already know what we need to do, now is the time to really discover how.This masterclass features a rigorous new interactive methodology that requires attendees to demonstrate their understanding of each module's practical techniques and learning outcomes. Every 10-15 minutes throughout each session, attendees will be required to complete either focused review questions for selecting among a range of PPP decisions, or brief group exercise assignments. Attendees should be prepared to actively participate, and not merely to "watch & listen" video presentations.Case studies of PPP transactions will feature the real-world details of PPP feasibility studies, tender documents, impact assessments, and PPP agreements to provide first-hand understanding of the challenges of PPP transactions. Experiential exercises will place attendees into the practical role of key management decision-makers who not only need to analyse and understand PPP investment proposals, but who have to make real-world decisions on transactions. As a result of actively engaging in this program's methodology, attendees will be able to make practical decisions on PPP strategies, projects, and transactions for your organizations following the workshop's completion.Past attendee from INEO rail shared, "The course covers a very large spectrum of PPP & Concessions with very good examples. I appreciate the dynamic of the course.""The course was delivered in a very professional way, with excellent clarity and very good & relevant examples of past and ongoing PPP projects. The overall course delivery was excellent. The facilitator was very knowledgeable on the subject matter, very responsive to questions and innovative in the delivery of the PPP training program. The knowledge gained will assist me in productive participation in ongoing and planned PPP Projects in my country. Course Highlights- PPP policies, strategies, laws & units for implementing successful PPP transactions- Identifying & selecting appropriate projects for PPPs- Models for analysing PPP projects- Managing & completing PPP feasibility studies- Financing techniques for PPP to ensure long-term PPP bankability and affordability- Managing and overseeing PPP procurements & achieving transaction closure- PPP stakeholder management & sustainability techniques- Managing long-term PPP contracts for ensuring service delivery, price regulation, and dispute resolutionBenefits of Attending:- Use best practices from international case studies of successful PPP transactions and common practical pitfalls to avoid- Design and manage PPP legal, regulatory & institutional frameworks to attract investors and complete PPP transactions- Apply models for the efficient design and completion of PPP feasibility studies- Understand project financing requirements and evaluate PPP financial models for both affordability and bankability- Evaluate and apply different credit enhancement techniques to ensure PPP bankability, including blended financing, viability gap funding (VGF), partial guarantees, risk insurance products, output-based aid (OBA) and other financial instruments- Design PPP transaction implementation plans and manage & oversee PPP transaction advisors for reaching commercial closure and financial closure- Models for PPP tender documents, including PPP Project Information Memoranda ("InfoMemos"), Requests for Qualifications (RFQs), Requests for Proposals (RFPs)- International models for designing and drafting PPP contracts & agreements- Environmental & social impact mitigation techniques to structure sustainable private investments in public infrastructure- Plans for managing sustainable PPP contracts including ensuring technical performance, quality of service delivery, price review & adjustment regulatory models, legal contract management and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) techniques About Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.