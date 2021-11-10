

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rose at a softer pace in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, after a 1.3 percent rise in August.



Manufacturing output increased 0.7 percent monthly in September and production of mining and quarrying grew 19.6 percent.



Among industries, production electrical and electronic industry declined 6.9 percent and metal industry fell 1.3 percent. Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and food industry decreased by 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 6.6 percent in September, following a 4.3 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders grew 37.9 percent yearly in September, after a 45.3 percent rise in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de