German audiences will continue to receive Live Commerce TV station in both SD and HD quality via satellite

HSE, leading provider in Europe in the field of live commerce, has extended its partnership with SES in a new multi-year contract that secures additional capacity for the organisation to broadcast its three TV channels including HSE SD, HSE HD and HSE Trend on SES's satellites in its prime TV neighbourhood at ASTRA 19.2 degrees East.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006728/en/

HSE Renews Contract with SES on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East (Photo: Business Wire)

Reaching up to 118 million viewers a year, HSE stands for the most entertaining form of shopping and offers a curated range of fashion, jewelry, beauty, wellness, household and home living products all delivered with high-quality picture and sound for an immersive consumer experience. With this multi-year contract, viewers in the region will continue to enjoy free-to-air live commerce via ASTRA 19.2 degrees East in SD and HD, giving HSE access to a wider audience across broadcast standards.

"We are increasingly inspiring more customers with an exclusive product range, which makes shopping at HSE an unforgettable experience every single time. Through the distribution over SES's ASTRA satellites, our live shows are accessible free-to-air in excellent quality to a wide range of audiences. We are looking forward to continuing our longstanding and successful cooperation," said Sandra Rehm, Chairwoman of the Management Board of HSE.

"Delivering reliable and high-quality TV content is of upmost importance to both SES and HSE. With our satellites at 19.2 degrees East, HSE is able to supply entertainment and shopping convenience to its viewers across millions of households in Germany. Together, we will continue to help HSE maximise their reach and potential customers," said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of ASTRA Deutschland, part of SES.

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

LinkedIn

Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,500 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006728/en/

Contacts:

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com