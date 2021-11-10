Embracer Group AB: Invitation to presentation of Embracer Group's Q2 report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group hereby invites you to a presentation in connection to the publication of the interim report for the second quarter, the period July-September 2021. The report will be published at 06.00 (CEST) on November 17th and available as of this time at: www.embracer.com.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors and CFO Johan Ekström, and afterwards a Q&A session will follow, led by analyst Oscar Erixon from Carnegie.

Covid-19

Embracer Group safeguards stakeholders' health and strives to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, as well as comply with applicable restrictions and regulatory recommendations. Thus, precautions are being taken in connection to the presentation. Online participation is encouraged. Personal participation is possible, but seatings are limited to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Please note that personal participation needs to be registered in advance. Any stakeholders displaying symptoms of illness or being a part of a risk group are asked not to participate personally. No food will be served.

Date:November 17, 2021

Time:09:00 CEST

Online:Welcome to participate online via Embracer Group's official YouTube channel or by webcast.

Location: Karlstad CCC, Tage Erlandergatan 8, Karlstad

Questions are welcome in advance by e-mail to: ir@embracer.com and live during the presentation via a message board (not available at YouTube).

Link to Embracer Group's official Youtube channel: here

Link to webcast: here

Please register by e-mail for participation in person at Karlstad CCC (admission is limited, subject to available seats due to covid-19): ir@embracer.com

For more information, please contact:

Beatrice Forsgren, Head of Brand and Communication Embracer Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 704 52 57 63

E-mail: beatrice.forsgren@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 81 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 8,500 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information: https://embracer.com/investors/subscription/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/embracer-group-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-embracer-group-s-q2-report,c3450337

The following files are available for download: