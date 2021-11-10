Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 ISIN: NO0003054108 Ticker-Symbol: PND 
Tradegate
10.11.21
09:02 Uhr
23,960 Euro
-0,130
-0,54 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,79023,90009:07
23,75023,88009:07
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2021 | 08:53
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (211/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi)
published on November 10, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Mowi has resolved on November 9, 2021 to distribute a quarterly
dividend of NOK 1.40 per share consisting of NOK 0.93 per share in ordinary
dividend and NOK 0.47 per share in extraordinary dividend. The scheduled
Ex-date is November 19, 2021. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and
Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for
underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025851
MOWI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.