Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a pioneer in digital optimisation, today announced the opening of its EU data centre in Frankfurt, Germany. Amplitude's new data centre supports its growing EU customer base and the increasing number of companies investing in digital products. Now, these organisations can experience the power of Amplitude's #1 ranked product analytics solution while storing their customer data within the EU in adherence with local data privacy standards.

Amplitude selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is known for its best-in-class privacy and security protections, to host its data centre so Amplitude customers can achieve product innovation and data privacy compliance at the same time. Amplitude's separate, physically isolated EU data centre supports not only data storage, but also data ingestion, querying and visualisation.

"Organisations around the world are looking to build better products through data, so we're making big investments in global infrastructure that put exceptional security and privacy standards front and center," said Daniel Bailey, vice president of EMEA at Amplitude. "Customer data privacy must be a priority, especially when sharing and storing data in the cloud. As our European customer base continues to rapidly grow, and with the evolving privacy standards within the EU, we've invested in this data centre to meet customer needs and ensure they are able to adhere to the highest standards of security and data privacy compliance."

Amplitude selected the AWS data centre in Frankfurt because Germany enforces some of the most stringent privacy and technology standards in the world. This means Amplitude will follow stricter review processes and maintain higher standards for all user access controls, data filtering and tools. Its data centre is data neutral and agnostic, compliant with General Data Privacy Regulations (GDPR) and certified in ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II.

With Amplitude's new data centre, EU customers can immediately access the market's #1 ranked product analytics solution with built-in data management and identity resolution. This means more EU customers will have insights that are privacy-first, secure, and self-service so teams can deepen their understanding of customers, make improvements to their digital product experiences, and measure the impact across the entire customer journey.

Amplitude's strategic investment includes key integration partners that enable EU customers to leverage their existing data and marketing technology stack. The new EU data centre supports integrations with Snowflake, Braze, AppCues, and Airship. Additional partner integrations will be built over time, along with support for Amplitude Recommend and Amplitude Experiment.

