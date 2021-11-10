Anzeige
10.11.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes CrossChem to the Baltic First North Bond Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 10, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by CrossChem SIA, a Latvian producer and
distributor of sustainable chemical products and special equipment that helps
reduce environmental impact, have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic
First North Market by Nasdaq Riga as of today, November 10. 

CrossChem SIA was established in 2007 with the goal contributing to Europe's
roadmap for sustainability and care for the environment by providing products
relevant to those ambitions. The company is the only audited and certified
manufacturer of AdBlue (a liquid used to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides
(NOx) from diesel engines) in the Baltics since 2009. 

The size of the bond issue is EUR 3 million, and this is company's first issue
under the CrossChem's bond issue programme of EUR 10 million. The bonds have a
nominal value of EUR 1,000 each and an annual interest rate of 6.75% with
coupon paid quarterly. They mature on November 4, 2024. Proceeds of the issue
will be used to support the company's development plan for 2021-2025 with four
main directions: expanding the network of AdBlue filling stations in the
Baltics; developing and increasing marine supply in the Baltic region;
developing new products and broadening the product portfolio; and increasing
raw material supply. 

"We are delighted that CrossChem has chosen to list its first bond issue on the
Nasdaq Baltic First North market and welcome the company to Nasdaq Riga as a
new issuer," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of
the Nasdaq Baltic Market. "It is a great pleasure to see how First North market
enables companies like CrossChem to accelerate their growth and get spotlighted
in the public markets." 

"We are very proud of the work the Latvian CrossChem team has done over the
past decade, which I'm sure is just the start," noted Ricards Andersons, the
Founder and Chairman of the Board of CrossChem. 

LHV Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for CrossChem on the Nasdaq Baltic
First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF)
tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and
get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. 

About CrossChem
CrossChem SIA is a part of the international CrossChem Group. Its business
model centers on three pillars: sustainable products and services; unique
proprietary AdBlue production system for being closer to clients, cutting
costs, and increasing competitiveness; and unique client servicing solutions.
The company's main products and services include AdBlue, AUS40, liquid
fertilizers, auto and industrial chemicals, and storage tanks and other
equipment. CrossChem has diversified sales channels and more than 5,000 B2B
customers. Its headquarters and plant with an integrated railway terminal are
located in Latvia. Read more: https://crosschem.lv/about-us/?lang=en 



About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Nasdaq Media Contact     
+    Dace Bulte      
+    371 67 212 431    
+    dace.bulte@nasdaq.com
------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
