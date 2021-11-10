Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Lucky Minerals (TSXV: LKY) (OTC Pink: LKMNF) (FSE: LKY) has received additional sample assays from its ongoing work at its Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its Fortuna Property in Ecuador. The 100% owned Fortuna property covers 550 square kilometers or approximately 55,000 hectares in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with some video comments by Francois Perron, President and CEO. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lucky Minerals" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af-xV6TnSGc

The Wayka epithermal gold discovery lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry. Today's news reflects the results of the north-south oriented trenches T-5 and T-6, which when combined into one trench have a total length of more than 70 metres. The combination of trenches T-5 and T-6 display three distinct, strongly silicified structurally controlled mineralized trends, which are interpreted to be feeder zones.

One-meter systematic channel samples taken along the trench resulted in 75 one-metre samples with an average weight of 8 kilograms. These samples were taken with a rock saw to improve the quality of the samples.

The northernmost trend (feeder) averages 0.46 g/t gold across 9 metres and mineralization is interpreted to be structurally controlled along a trend that is strongly silicified and hosted in meta-granites. This mineralized trend is interpreted to strike east northeast.

The middle-mineralized trend (feeder) averages 6.68 g/t gold across 12 metres and mineralization is also interpreted to be structurally controlled along a trend that is hosted in strongly silicified meta-granites. At present this mineralized trend is interpreted to strike east northeast and appears to be parallel to the northernmost mineralized trend.

The southernmost mineralized trend averages 2.40 g/t gold across 7 metres and mineralization is interpreted also to be structurally controlled. This mineralized trend appears to also strike east northeast, and mineralization remains open to the south.

The shares are trading at $0.12. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.LuckyMinerals.com, contact Francois Perron, CEO, at 866-924-6484 or by email at investors@LuckyMinerals.com. Investor Relations is handled by Daniel Gordon at Renmark Financial, who can be reached at 416-644-2020 or by email at dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102776