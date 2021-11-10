Changes in Kamux Corporation's Management Team and in Swedish Management

HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommi Iiskonmäki, Kamux's Swedish Country Director and Member of the Group Management Team, has announced to leave the company and take up new responsibilities outside the company. He will continue in the company until February 9, 2022 but as of today, in other duties. And as of today, he will no longer be a member of the Kamux Group Management Team. We thank Tommi Iiskonmäki for his contribution to the development of Kamux.

As planned, Kamux has appointed Kerim Nielsen (b. 1985) as the new Country Director for Kamux Sweden. The appointment will take effect immediately.

Kerim Nielsen has worked at Kamux Sweden since September 6, 2021 as Operational Manager, and oriented himself to Kamux's business and concept. Nielsen has very comprehensive experience of more than ten years in the retail business. He has worked, for example, for Åhléns, Rusta and other retail companies. Nielsen has studied marketing and management.

"Kerim Nielsen has spent more than two months getting to know Kamux's business and people in Sweden and will now take over the responsibility for our Swedish operations as planned. His strong retail expertise is an excellent starting point for being successful as Kamux's Country Director," says CEO Juha Kalliokoski.

"Kamux has a strong foothold in the Swedish market. We currently have 21 stores in Sweden, and our 22nd store, the Malmö megastore, will be opened in the second quarter in 2022. I am very excited about the market opportunity in used car sales and about the company's ambitious growth strategy and its implementation in the Swedish market," says Kerim Nielsen.

