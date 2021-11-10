- (PLX AI) - Vestas enters strategic partnership with Maersk on all containerised transport
- • Vestas gets direct access to container capacity at a fixed price with Maersk partnership
- • The partnership includes door-to-door transport from our suppliers to our factories and service warehouses as well as containerised site parts and transport equipment
- • In addition, the partnership also includes all airfreight shipments
- • The partnership does not include non-containerised road transport and outbound transport, which will continue to be managed by DSV and other partners
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de