

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) has acquired a minority stake in Livspace, a digital-first intermediation platform offering end-to-end solutions for home interiors, from design to installation. Livspace currently serves around 20,000 homes annually in India.



Saint-Gobain said the investment will complement the Group's full range of solutions on the residential market in India which accounts for over 80% of the country's building construction market.



B. Santhanam, CEO Asia-Pacific of Saint-Gobain, said: 'This partnership is a win-win for both companies, aiding a faster scale-up and expanded customer reach. Livspace offers a complementary route to market, promoting solutions under the Saint-Gobain brand.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

