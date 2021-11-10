

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) were gaining around 4 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the automotive supplier and tire manufacturer reported a profit in its third quarter, compared to loss last year.



The third-quarter net income was 309 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 719 million euros.



EBIT was 418.5 million euros, compared to negative 673.6 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT decreased 42.4 percent year-on-year to 419 million euros. This resulted in an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.2 percent, down from 8.4 percent last year.



Consolidated sales declined 7.4 percent to 8.0 billion euros from prior year's 8.7 billion euros, due to significantly lower vehicle production. Adjusted sales fell 8.5 percent.



Global automotive production was lower than previous year's level, due to the shortage of semiconductors. The supply of components was the limiting factor, with customer demand remaining high.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect consolidated sales of around 32.5 billion euros to 33.5 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT margin of around 5.2 to 5.6 percent, which were trimmed in late October.



In Germany, Continental shares were trading at 106.26 euros, up 3.87 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONTINENTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de