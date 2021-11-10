The strength of Aspire Global's (AG's) performance in the year to date is indicated by its last 12-months (LTM) revenue and EBITDA already exceeding management's prior FY21 guidance. AG continues to enjoy strong revenue momentum from new client wins and geographic expansion. With a healthy pro forma net cash position assuming the imminent proposed disposal of B2C, the group is well placed to invest in its content and services to grow its client base and geographic coverage. We upgrade our FY21 and FY22 EBITDA forecasts by 2-3%, which feed through to an increase in our DCF-based valuation to SEK116/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...