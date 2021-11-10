TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation
PR Newswire
London, November 10
10/11/2021
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Investor Update Presentation
The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a virtual update on Wednesday 10th November at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.
Please click here to view the presentation
For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com
