Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Lang & Schwarz
10.11.21
10:37 Uhr
8,903 Euro
+0,031
+0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8548,95210:38
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2021 | 10:29
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Membership change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Credit Suisse
Bank (Europe), S.A.: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. will change Clearing
Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). 



The new identity CSU will be valid from trade date November 15. November 17,
will be the first 

settlement date for CSU in the VPC system.





Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A.

INET memberID: CSV

Clearing and settlement ID: CSU

Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: November 15, 2021







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20
3753 2195 





Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025881
CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.