Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Membership change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A.: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). The new identity CSU will be valid from trade date November 15. November 17, will be the first settlement date for CSU in the VPC system. Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. INET memberID: CSV Clearing and settlement ID: CSU Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: November 15, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025881