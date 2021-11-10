

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade Wednesday as Chinese inflation data disappointed and fears of potential contagion from China's property market worries mounted.



Investors awaited the release of a key U.S. report on consumer prices later in the day to assess the risk of tighter monetary policy.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was little changed at 7,041 after ending marginally lower in the previous session.



Saint-Gobain edged up slightly after it acquired a minority stake in Livspace, a digital-first intermediation platform offering end-to-end solutions for home interiors, from design to installation.



Energy company Edf fell over 1 percent despite backing its full-year guidance.



Lender Credit Agricole dropped 1 percent after delivering better-than-expected profit on lower pandemic-related provisions for bad loans.



Alstom jumped more than 9 percent after the train maker said it expects progressive recovery of EBIT in fiscal 2021/22.



