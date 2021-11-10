Propeller TV: Tracy McGrady partners with Arche Network and NFKings to Launch NFT Collection

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired NBA star Tracy McGrady will launch his own collection of non-fungible tokens called - Time 13 points in 35 seconds - on November 19. This collection will be made thanks to the alliance between the athlete, ARCHE Network, NFKings, and Binance. This collection will be the first video series on the platform of a legendary NBA star. It highlights the highest moments in the career of T-MAC, who, as an active player, was twice the league's top scorer (2003 and 2004), seven times chosen to participate in the All-Star Game (2001, 2002). , 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007) and has been a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame since 2017.

McGrady himself explains how important the launch of this collection is to him and the role that the Arche Network played in the development of his NFT.

"I was fortunate enough to play the game I love in the best league for a very long time. And there were just so many wonderful moments that took place throughout my career in the NBA that I'd like to share with all my fans. Now NFT's have definitely made the process much easier and memorable for everyone. Every time people look at the NFT pieces, it's as if we're reliving those moments. It's a great feeling and I'm very grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with the Arche Network." T-MAC explained.

Arche Network COO, Eliora ZY, explained the challenge of developing this NFT collection and how Arche met this challenge.

"Tracy McGrady brings a fearless spirit to our team and the legendary 13 points in 35 seconds moment is a miracle Our team is building a decentralized crypto asset store and aims to serve everyone in Metaverse. By working with T-Mac, we hope to convey a message to people. ARCHE will support more people to create NFTs of their life's highlight and use decentralized ways to share these precious moments with others." stated the COO.

About ARCHE Network

Arche Network is committed to building a user-friendly decentralized crypto asset store in Metaverse with a DPaaS (Decentralized Protocol as a Service) service architecture that allows sellers to create IDO/IGO/INO and MysteryBox contracts with the support of Open Marketplace. It aims to provide a smooth experience for users in crypto-asset trading with access to Matchmaker, Swap, Farm, Lending, etc.

