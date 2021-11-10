Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, announced a new partnership with London-based Brixton Finishing School, an organization which is disrupting how the creative industries recruit by cultivating and connecting talent from under-represented groups in the UK. This partnership is part of a larger effort by Quantcast to nurture and train a new generation of talent for the advertising ecosystem. To prepare young professionals for an increasingly digital-first world, Quantcast will contribute content from the Quantcast Academy to educational organizations, including the Brixton Finishing School's free, 10-week AD-Cademy program, which seeks to help 18-25 year-olds develop key skills. Quantcast recently announced the Quantcast Academy, a free, self-paced, online learning program, to help students and professionals gain skills, knowledge, and certifications in the ad tech industry.

"Quantcast and the Brixton Finishing School both firmly believe that a greater diversity of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives is needed in today's advertising industry," says Ben Murphy, Managing Director of Quantcast UK. "There is no doubt that inclusive companies are better-positioned to embrace a world that is more connected and diverse than ever before. We're thrilled to join hands with such an exemplary organization, and look forward to helping develop the next generation of talent, together."

"The Brixton Finishing School seeks to future-proof the professional development of young talent with key skills," says Ally Owen, founder of the Brixton Finishing School. "As the industry evolves, programmatic and digital advertising expertise has never been more important. We look forward to working with Quantcast and incorporating content from the Quantcast Academy into our digital/programmatic module to ensure that the next generation of talent has the know-how necessary to succeed."

As part of the partnership, Quantcast will also participate in the program's AD-Celerator, a one-week intensive course focused on career guidance and employability, to mentor AD-Cademy students as they prepare for their graduation showcase for prospective employers. Moreover, Quantcast will join leading companies in the ADventure initiative to deliver career talks to secondary school students around the country, in the aim to inspire a career in the advertising, digital, and creative industries.

"Access to opportunity is critical to enhancing representation in the workplace," says Megan Lum, Head of HR, EMEA, at Quantcast. "This partnership is part of Quantcast's ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) commitment and our mission to make a meaningful impact in our community. We can't wait to welcome a graduate of the Brixton Finishing School to Quantcast."

About Quantcast

Quantcast is an advertising technology pioneer and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online, and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Founded in 2006, Quantcast is headquartered in San Francisco and has employees in 20 offices across 10 countries.

About the Brixton Finishing School

Brixton Finishing School was founded by Ally Owen in 2017 with the aim to disrupt how the creative industries recruit, offering two routes into the industries. Their signature programme, Brixton Finishing School, is a free 10-week programme that delivers a mixture of lessons and real-world advertising experience to prepare students from under-represented groups for an entry-level role in the advertising and media industries. The AD-Cademy is their online nationwide version to remove location as a barrier. The school works closely with talents to help them secure a role at leading industry companies, offering mentorship and networking opportunities along the way. In 2019, 95% of graduates were in full-time work within 6 months of graduation. Brixton Finishing School most recently announced their ADventure project that'll send the industry back into their schools with the goal of reaching over 100,000 young people aged 14-19 with the message that there is a role for them, regardless of what they're into.

