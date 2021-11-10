Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Crunchfish AB (publ) TO9 (581/21)

At the request of Crunchfish, Crunchfish equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 16, 2021. Security name: Crunchfish AB TO9 --------------------------------- Short name: CFISH TO9 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016843346 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 240741 --------------------------------- Terms: Issue price: 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including November 16 to and including November 30, 2022, however, not more than SEK 37.50 and not less than the quota value of SEK 0.046. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for one 1 new share in Crunchfish -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr December 5, 2022 - December 19, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 15, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040 200 250.