Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2021 | 11:05
72 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Crunchfish AB (publ) TO9 (581/21)

At the request of Crunchfish, Crunchfish equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from November 16, 2021. 

Security name: Crunchfish AB TO9
---------------------------------
Short name:   CFISH TO9    
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016843346   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  240741      
---------------------------------

Terms: Issue price: 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the  
     Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the   
     period from and including November 16 to and including November 30,  
     2022, however, not more than SEK 37.50 and not less than the quota   
     value of SEK 0.046.                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    One 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for          
    one 1 new share in Crunchfish                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr December 5, 2022 - December 19, 2022                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  December 15, 2022                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance AB on 040 200 250.
